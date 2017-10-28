Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Enduro is dangerous...if you're a spectator.

Just gonna send it! Carnage on the hill, things got wild @jonnywalker_22 @philippeteixeira #enduro21 #thisisenduro #hardenduro #hixpania A post shared by enduro21.com (@enduro21_official) on Nov 5, 2017 at 8:19am PST

Michael's Take: I would say it's a case of the Mondays...but I'm lagging this week.

TB , still so funny to watch this over and over again @vrooam @heylen_vastgoed #jsvexhaust #vrooamlubricants #esenzo #tb #gnarly A post shared by •DBK522• Lars Derboven• (@larsderboven522) on Oct 28, 2017 at 4:37am PDT

​Michael's Take: Jordi Tixier is putting together his own team for MXGP in 2018.

New Team New Bike for MXGP 2018. Proud to .continue my partnership with THOR. Guess which .color my gear will have? #partseurope #mxgp #thor @parts_europe @thormxofficial A post shared by Jordi Tixier (@jorditixier) on Nov 7, 2017 at 10:21pm PST

Michael's Take: Tom White was a damn good man and always treated me well, even when I was an annoying over-talking (still talk too much) 12 year old kid at the track asking him a million questions. A few times Tom let me sneak up into the booth during the Glen Helen National during practice (two day schedule a few years back) and let me talk a bit over the mic. Tom you were a great, giving guy until the end, and I'll miss you greatly...along with so many others.

Michael's Take: It just gets better.

Michael's Take: Throwback to a good deed by Eli Tomac.

Here’s a video from @buddscreekmx 2016 at the pro nat. @elitomac taking the time out of his race to help out @rstewartmx. Keep in mind he had a shot at the points and still did this. Very inspiring ... VC/ @z.wilson289 A post shared by The Official @Moto.Fails of IG (@moto.fails) on Nov 6, 2017 at 2:46pm PST





Michael's Take: Photo I shot of the Mac's bush...HA...

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Check out Valentino Rossi still getting his practice in on his 2018 Yamaha YZ450F.

Saturday training at the Ranch with the new Yamaha 450 2018 #yz450f2018 Road to #100kmdeicampioni @camilss A post shared by valeyellow46 (@valeyellow46) on Nov 5, 2017 at 3:50am PST

Scottie's Take: The King getting his groove on, sweet manual.

Feeling the FLOW #Weekend A post shared by Jeremy McGrath (@jeremymcgrath) on Oct 28, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

Scottie's Take: Look at that, still in the crate. What would you do?

Scottie's Take: He almost saved it!!

TAG A FRIEND @markolf827 #mx #moto #motocross #sx #supercross #dirtbikes #dirtbikevideos A post shared by Dirt Bike Videos (@dirtbikevideos) on Nov 5, 2017 at 10:41am PST

Scottie's Take: It'll be interesting to see J-Mart on a 450.

Excited to head to France for the Paris Sx in a few weeks on my @fchonda @honda_powersports_us 450 and start getting seat time so we are ready for A1... A post shared by Jeremy Martin (@jeremymartin6) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

Scottie's Take: Read Jimmy Buttons comment here on this one...the 90's were a good time!

1998 Team Chaparral Jimmy Button, Jeremy McGrath and team manager Larry Brooks - @swapmoto A post shared by Tony Blazier (@tonyblazier) on Nov 3, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Impressive! See you next week.