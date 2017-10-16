Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Hoping you all have a Happy Halloween!

Trial run going GREAT for Halloween. FYI- this WILL look WAY better on Halloween. Can’t guarantee the facial expression will tho A post shared by Paige Craig (@_paigecraig) on Oct 27, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

Michael's Take: Talent...

Ooh, baby, I like it raw. @bell_powersports @wienerschnitzel @yamahamotorusa @alpinestars @cinephotonik A post shared by Josh Herrin (@josh_herrin) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

​Michael's Take: Dan knows how to roll out of it in style.

Went down first lap of qualifying, bent everything. The @mega_monsterenergy_kawasaki doing a good job getting the bike ready for tonight @andrew_r1 A post shared by DAN REARDON (@danreardon122) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:58pm PDT

Michael's Take: A little Monday morning laugh.

Michael's Take: Ronnie Mac is going to take on Ricky Carmichael Down-Under, so the shit starting has begun!

Fucking Speechless... #Trisexual #MenWomenAndGoats #YouCanRunButYouCantRide #beatyoulikearedheadedstepchild #RonNeverPullsOut #RonsOnTop #LessHornyAfterSeeingThisPhoto #StillBlindDoe #SeeYouDownUnder A post shared by Ronnie Mac (@uncleronnie69) on Oct 28, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

Michael's Take: Josh Hill continues to blow minds on the ALTA.

@altamotors #ebike vs the #dunes. @hogstine #glamis A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT





Michael's Take: He won't be sitting for a few days.

#monday Good one @mark_davy5 A post shared by Remi Bizouard Official (@remibizouard) on Oct 23, 2017 at 4:22am PDT

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: J-Mart took a trip to Japan and the weather was less than spectacular.

@_yuyamamoto made this .cool edit from my weekend in Japan! A post shared by Jeremy Martin (@jeremymartin6) on Oct 24, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Hard to imagine the thoughts that went through Kenny's mind during all this...

Scottie's Take: Umm, no thank you!

Scottie's Take: Hope this doesn't damper A1 for Chad.

Scottie's Take: Very impressive!

He killed that @trevor.j .cob TAG YOUR FRIENDS #mx #moto #motocross #sx #supercross #dirtbikes #dirtbikevideos A post shared by CrushedMX (@crushedmx) on Oct 26, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Talk about oldschool and hardcore! Check this guy out.

Ma .colm Davis preparing to have a few fillings rearranged at the 250 British Grand Prix in 1968 - @cycleworld #PuddingBowlMoto A post shared by Tony Blazier (@tonyblazier) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

Scottie's Take: I was rooting for this guy to save it. See you next week!