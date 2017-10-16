Social Scoop

Toggle

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
10/30/2017 8:26 AM

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Hoping you all have a Happy Halloween!

 

Michael's Take: Talent...

Ooh, baby, I like it raw. @bell_powersports @wienerschnitzel @yamahamotorusa @alpinestars @cinephotonik

A post shared by Josh Herrin (@josh_herrin) on

 

​Michael's Take: Dan knows how to roll out of it in style.

 

Michael's Take: A little Monday morning laugh.

 

Michael's Take: Ronnie Mac is going to take on Ricky Carmichael Down-Under, so the shit starting has begun!

 

Michael's Take: Josh Hill continues to blow minds on the ALTA.

@altamotors #ebike vs the #dunes. @hogstine #glamis

A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on

 


Michael's Take: He won't be sitting for a few days.

#monday Good one @mark_davy5

A post shared by Remi Bizouard Official (@remibizouard) on

 

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: J-Mart took a trip to Japan and the weather was less than spectacular.     

@_yuyamamoto made this .cool edit from my weekend in Japan!

A post shared by Jeremy Martin (@jeremymartin6) on

 

Scottie's Take: Hard to imagine the thoughts that went through Kenny's mind during all this...

 

Scottie's Take: Umm, no thank you! 

 

Scottie's Take: Hope this doesn't damper A1 for Chad. 

 

Scottie's Take: Very impressive!   

 

Scottie's Take: Talk about oldschool and hardcore! Check this guy out.  

 

Scottie's Take: I was rooting for this guy to save it. See you next week! 

#MxFails Tag some friends @crushedmx vid by @bdotterer471

A post shared by Mx.Fails (+500k) (@mx.fails) on

 

