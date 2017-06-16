Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
10/23/2017 5:12 PM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Ronnie is always number one...

My favorite photo from yesterday's Straight Rhythm...

A post shared by Michael Lindsay (@michael_lindsay512) on

 

Michael's Take: Drool...

Let em know . . . @jonprimo and @pcraceteam did an awesome job with the ol girl.

A post shared by Tanner Ellingsen (@tannerellingsen) on

 

​Michael's Take: Jealous of Justin Barcia and Ryan Dungey, who both got rides in a F1 car at Austin this weekend.

 

Michael's Take: Some Mondays are just rough...

Old one but forever a classic #animalsyard

A post shared by Rich Kearns (@rkfmx) on

 

Michael's Take: Colton Haaker can hop logs and pop quads...

 

Michael's Take: HOLY DROOL!

@envision_media nailed it on these pics of the bikes we built @beanindustries

A post shared by Jamie Flew (@bean_573) on

 


Michael's Take: Never give up.

 

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Now this guy is a Ronnie Mac fan!    

@uncleronnie69 killed it at #redbullstraightrhythm Steinke got off easy with that W.. #themac #ronniemac #america #fmf

A post shared by Khaegan Robertson (@krob_dotcom) on

 

Scottie's Take: Speaking of Ronnie...he put in one helluva ride to make the finals, and he did it his way.

 

Scottie's Take: Sean Cantrell laid down one of the nastiest scrubs! I have been looking for more pics of it. 

 

Scottie's Take: Austin Forkner goes way back with this #tbt.

Back when my dm's actually got responded to #tbt

A post shared by Austin Forkner (@austinforkner) on

 

Scottie's Take: Check out the bitchen night sky behind Marvin, such a cool pic! 

Sky was on last night ! | Another .cool shot by the greatest @cudby !

A post shared by #Marvin Musquin #25 (@marvinmusquin25) on

 

Scottie's Take: Speaking of Marvin, check out this sick scrub pic I found from the MEC. He sure has had a great couple weeks. 

I was ready for a great battle @emeryphoto

A post shared by #Marvin Musquin #25 (@marvinmusquin25) on

 

Scottie's Take: See you next week!    

#foxracinghonduras #foxmx18

A post shared by Fox Racing Honduras (@foxracinghonduras) on

 

