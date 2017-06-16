Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Ronnie is always number one...

My favorite photo from yesterday's Straight Rhythm... A post shared by Michael Lindsay (@michael_lindsay512) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

Michael's Take: Drool...

Let em know . . . @jonprimo and @pcraceteam did an awesome job with the ol girl. A post shared by Tanner Ellingsen (@tannerellingsen) on Oct 19, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

​Michael's Take: Jealous of Justin Barcia and Ryan Dungey, who both got rides in a F1 car at Austin this weekend.

Michael's Take: Some Mondays are just rough...

Old one but forever a classic #animalsyard A post shared by Rich Kearns (@rkfmx) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

Michael's Take: Colton Haaker can hop logs and pop quads...

4th day on a SX track was a success. Excited for #straightrhythm tomorrow. If you want to see more like this check out my vlog posted on the @pla .co channel the past three days. Link in bio. A post shared by Colton Haaker (@coltonhaaker) on Oct 20, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

Michael's Take: HOLY DROOL!

@envision_media nailed it on these pics of the bikes we built @beanindustries A post shared by Jamie Flew (@bean_573) on Oct 9, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT





Michael's Take: Never give up.

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Now this guy is a Ronnie Mac fan!

@uncleronnie69 killed it at #redbullstraightrhythm Steinke got off easy with that W.. #themac #ronniemac #america #fmf A post shared by Khaegan Robertson (@krob_dotcom) on Oct 22, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Speaking of Ronnie...he put in one helluva ride to make the finals, and he did it his way.

Scottie's Take: Sean Cantrell laid down one of the nastiest scrubs! I have been looking for more pics of it.

Scottie's Take: Austin Forkner goes way back with this #tbt.

Back when my dm's actually got responded to #tbt A post shared by Austin Forkner (@austinforkner) on Oct 19, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Check out the bitchen night sky behind Marvin, such a cool pic!

Sky was on last night ! | Another .cool shot by the greatest @cudby ! A post shared by #Marvin Musquin #25 (@marvinmusquin25) on Oct 22, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

Scottie's Take: Speaking of Marvin, check out this sick scrub pic I found from the MEC. He sure has had a great couple weeks.

I was ready for a great battle @emeryphoto A post shared by #Marvin Musquin #25 (@marvinmusquin25) on Oct 16, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

Scottie's Take: See you next week!