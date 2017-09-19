Social Scoop

Toggle

10/16/2017 4:17 PM

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: HA! This made my Monday morning, for sure.

@twitchthis8 got a surprise this morning...

A post shared by vitalmx (@vitalmx) on

 

Michael's Take: Buttery smooth...

Couldn't find that clue I was lookin for at the Alias shoot today .cowboy909

A post shared by Connor Ericsson (@buttery_films) on

 

​Michael's Take: Ughh, a lot of time to sit there and contemplate...

When you think you're having a bad day #Ouch #MotoHeadMag

A post shared by MotoHead (@motoheadmag) on

 

Michael's Take: Ohh, it's on!

 

Michael's Take: Cool to see RJ investing in himself, good luck in '18 man!

 

Michael's Take: This was one of my favorites episodes of Top Gear UK. 

Found this gem. Tbt to when @kblock43 was nice enough to invite me to his shoot with @topgear this was fun .couple of days.

A post shared by Ricky Carmichael (@rickycarmichael) on

 


Michael's Take: Damn GNCCs.

 

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Guess his new nickname could be Million Dollar Marvin.   

Make it rain, @marvinmusquin25! @Guybmoto / @vitalmx @supercrosslive #motocross #supercross

A post shared by vitalmx (@vitalmx) on

 

Scottie's Take: Watching McGrath never gets old, and look how technical the track is.

 

Scottie's Take: Here's another paralyzed MX'er with some huge balls. 

 

Scottie's Take: I'm guessing there are a lot of riders practicing with the grated start pad. 

Some behind the scenes starts @mtfmx

A post shared by justinbarcia (@justinbarcia) on

 

Scottie's Take: Now that's a gnarly break! 

Caption this @MOTOHOLICS

A post shared by Mx.Fails (+500k) (@mx.fails) on

 

Scottie's Take: Took a few tries, but he nailed it. 

sick wall ride on the pit bike tag a friend who needs to see this!

A post shared by Official @MotolifeIG (@motolifeig) on

 

Scottie's Take: That dozer stoppie was really impressive! See you next week.   

Monday hit us like.... @ganja_da_gorilla @patrickevansvisuals

A post shared by Colton Haaker (@coltonhaaker) on

 

