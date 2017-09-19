Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: HA! This made my Monday morning, for sure.

@twitchthis8 got a surprise this morning... A post shared by vitalmx (@vitalmx) on Oct 16, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

Michael's Take: Buttery smooth...

Couldn't find that clue I was lookin for at the Alias shoot today .cowboy909 A post shared by Connor Ericsson (@buttery_films) on Oct 12, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

​Michael's Take: Ughh, a lot of time to sit there and contemplate...

When you think you're having a bad day #Ouch #MotoHeadMag A post shared by MotoHead (@motoheadmag) on Oct 16, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

Michael's Take: Ohh, it's on!

I'll just leave this here @uncleronnie69 ... see you Saturday night.. #straightrhythm I know @crtwotwo needs no reminding he was there for all of them A post shared by Ryan Villopoto (@ryanvillopoto) on Oct 16, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

Michael's Take: Cool to see RJ investing in himself, good luck in '18 man!

Michael's Take: This was one of my favorites episodes of Top Gear UK.

Found this gem. Tbt to when @kblock43 was nice enough to invite me to his shoot with @topgear this was fun .couple of days. A post shared by Ricky Carmichael (@rickycarmichael) on Oct 12, 2017 at 6:44am PDT





Michael's Take: Damn GNCCs.

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Guess his new nickname could be Million Dollar Marvin.

Make it rain, @marvinmusquin25! @Guybmoto / @vitalmx @supercrosslive #motocross #supercross A post shared by vitalmx (@vitalmx) on Oct 14, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Watching McGrath never gets old, and look how technical the track is.

Scottie's Take: Here's another paralyzed MX'er with some huge balls.

Scottie's Take: I'm guessing there are a lot of riders practicing with the grated start pad.

Some behind the scenes starts @mtfmx A post shared by justinbarcia (@justinbarcia) on Oct 7, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

Scottie's Take: Now that's a gnarly break!

Caption this @MOTOHOLICS A post shared by Mx.Fails (+500k) (@mx.fails) on Oct 14, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

Scottie's Take: Took a few tries, but he nailed it.

sick wall ride on the pit bike tag a friend who needs to see this! A post shared by Official @MotolifeIG (@motolifeig) on Oct 15, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

Scottie's Take: That dozer stoppie was really impressive! See you next week.