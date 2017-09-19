- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Michael's Take: HA! This made my Monday morning, for sure.
Michael's Take: Buttery smooth...
Michael's Take: Ughh, a lot of time to sit there and contemplate...
Michael's Take: Ohh, it's on!
Michael's Take: Cool to see RJ investing in himself, good luck in '18 man!
Michael's Take: This was one of my favorites episodes of Top Gear UK.
Michael's Take: Damn GNCCs.
Scottie's Take: Guess his new nickname could be Million Dollar Marvin.
Scottie's Take: Watching McGrath never gets old, and look how technical the track is.
Scottie's Take: Here's another paralyzed MX'er with some huge balls.
Scottie's Take: I'm guessing there are a lot of riders practicing with the grated start pad.
Scottie's Take: Now that's a gnarly break!
Scottie's Take: Took a few tries, but he nailed it.
Scottie's Take: That dozer stoppie was really impressive! See you next week.