Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop.
Michael's Take: Colton Haaker's outtakes are gold.
Michael's Take: Love this movie...like many moto-enthusiasts I've probably seen it at least 200 times.
Michael's Take: At this point, I think Carson Brown deserves his own segment.
Michael's Take: Ricky Carmichael, rocking the #4 and an extra wheel early in life.
Michael's Take: Ha! Old age and experience wins this one.
Michael's Take: Let's get Spencer to make all the MX and SX pro trophies...agreed?
Michael's Take: Non-moto, but whoops!
Scottie's Take: The riders are sure taking to these voiceovers, ha.
Scottie's Take: Tyler Bowers got a shiny new bullet to load in the chamber for Monster Cup.
Scottie's Take: The two greatest motocross announcers calling an epic battle...glorious!
Scottie's Take: Josh Hill shredding the Alta in prep for Straight Rhythm.
Scottie's Take: This is kinda dumb...but I'm Nick Bagget.
Scottie's Take: Andrew in his new environment, that takes commitment!
Scottie's Take: This is a gnarly get off!! See you next week.
wfo4ever
10/9/2017 1:18 PM
I used to watch RC at Dade City MX on that Yamaha 3 Wheeler when I raced there back in the 80's. He was fast on that also, then he discovered two wheels and the rest is history.