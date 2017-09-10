Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Colton Haaker's outtakes are gold.

It's never as easy as it looks... But it's always fun. Thanks @joshschaecher @ganja_da_gorilla @patrickevansvisuals if you missed it I posted the polished version yesterday... A post shared by Colton Haaker (@coltonhaaker) on Sep 19, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

Michael's Take: Love this movie...like many moto-enthusiasts I've probably seen it at least 200 times.

Sundazee A post shared by BRENT MAGGI (@brently244) on Oct 8, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

​Michael's Take: At this point, I think Carson Brown deserves his own segment.

@jsaw_794 Caught @khoover718 and I throwing down during some motos at @ridge_mx yesterday. A post shared by Carson Brown (@carsonbrown_910) on Oct 6, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT

Michael's Take: Ricky Carmichael, rocking the #4 and an extra wheel early in life.

#TBT two wheeling on a three wheeler back in 1985! Ain’t a damn thing wrong with sportin work boots and blue jeans as my kit either. A post shared by Ricky Carmichael (@rickycarmichael) on Oct 5, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

Michael's Take: Ha! Old age and experience wins this one.

If your gunna TALK SHIT back it up! @nickwey27 how's your rear tire feel? I enjoy what I do too much.. A post shared by Dakota Tedder (@dakota_tedder) on Oct 6, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

Michael's Take: Let's get Spencer to make all the MX and SX pro trophies...agreed?

Latest creation.....Best In Show trophy for the annual car show at the JGR fan fest this Friday 10/6. Come check out all of the riders/drivers and all of the .cool stuff available to win! #jgrfanfest #jgrmx #metalart #carshow A post shared by Spencer Bloomer (@spencerjgrmx) on Oct 4, 2017 at 11:58am PDT





Michael's Take: Non-moto, but whoops!

My Saturday was good. How was yours? #bmx #monsterarmy #bmxracing @throdwn A post shared by Cole Tesar (@coletesar) on Oct 7, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: The riders are sure taking to these voiceovers, ha.

It's going down at #straightrhythm @_smitty44 you look good with a mustache Vid- @blakeshipman A post shared by Shane McElrath (@shanemcelrath_) on Oct 5, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Tyler Bowers got a shiny new bullet to load in the chamber for Monster Cup.

Love getting my engine back from @ahmfactoryservices and seeing the extra detail @bp412 puts into my powerhouse to clean it up. I really respect the people that still take pride in their work! A post shared by @tylerbowers on Oct 7, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

Scottie's Take: The two greatest motocross announcers calling an epic battle...glorious!

Scottie's Take: Josh Hill shredding the Alta in prep for Straight Rhythm.

Getting some #straightrhythm practice on the @altamotors bike. Thanks for the killer track @carsonmumford @rich_stagram @keatonward A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on Oct 6, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

Scottie's Take: This is kinda dumb...but I'm Nick Bagget.

Im officially Zach Davalos A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on Sep 24, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Scottie's Take: Andrew in his new environment, that takes commitment!

Finishing the day without any issues #RockstarHusky's @andrewshort29 has his eyes set on the finish of the 2017 @nporallyes Moro .co Rally - @kinmarcinphoto #Husky1903 #OneTeamNoBorders #RallyeOiLibyaMaroc A post shared by RockstarHusky (@rockstarhusky) on Oct 8, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

Scottie's Take: This is a gnarly get off!! See you next week.