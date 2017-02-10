Social Scoop

Toggle

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
10/2/2017 1:47 PM

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Stuff happens Cole, thank you for going over when others wouldn't or couldn't. I really hope you get selected again in the future to get some redemption. Until then, head up man, we'll see you at the next race.

 

Michael's Take: Welcome back for another year behind the gate JG.

#ch33rs to another year on green @joshgrant33 #beerme

A post shared by Ashley Grant (@ashley_grant) on

 

​Michael's Take: It's the little things...

Wow I'm out of breath!!!

A post shared by Ryan Villopoto (@ryanvillopoto) on

 

Michael's Take: Congrats on the new gig Andrew! Hold her wide and good luck!

 

Michael's Take: Pretty cool rig setup for the MXGP HRC squad.

It's race day and Seely's CRF450R is getting unloaded from the HRC rig to be prepared for battle ‼️ #RideRed #Honda #MXoN

A post shared by Honda Powersports US (@honda_powersports_us) on

 

Michael's Take: Wil Hahn is taking care of a pretty full crew.

Solid day of SX, my favorite time of the year ..... @starracingyamaha

A post shared by Wil Hahn (@wilhahn_) on

 


Michael's Take: Four-for-four; Paulin, Charlier, and Febvre killed it again and will rock the top three numbers at next year's MXdN here in the USA. Good luck to the French, next year will probably be their toughest challenge as they try to make it five in a row.

 

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Carey gives us some two stroke love.  

 

Scottie's Take: MXoN had some cool trophies. 

 

Scottie's Take: Check out Carson Mumford's SX set up, so dialed. 

Yesterday at @carsonmumford track built by @rich_stagram #supercross #motocross #sanovano

A post shared by Kyle Scott (@sanoshots) on

 

Scottie's Take: The GOAT section at the AMA Hall of Fame is pretty impressive. 

 

Scottie's Take: Speaking of RC, I would love to hear this baby bark.

 

Scottie's Take: I saw this one coming before it happened LOL  

A post shared by Supercross & Motocross (@supercross___motocross) on

 

Scottie's Take: Congrats Team France on their fourth straight MXoN win. See you next week! 

 

1 comment

  • SEE ARE125

    10/2/2017 2:26 PM

    So the guy in the pink slippers that endo'd.... Did he shart himself or?? What is that?!