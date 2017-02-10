Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Stuff happens Cole, thank you for going over when others wouldn't or couldn't. I really hope you get selected again in the future to get some redemption. Until then, head up man, we'll see you at the next race.

I’m so bummed. Sorry for letting everyone down. Thanks for the opportunity and to my family and friends for supporting me. Thanks to the fans sticking up for me. No excuses I failed today.. A post shared by Cole Seely (@coleseely) on Oct 1, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

Michael's Take: Welcome back for another year behind the gate JG.

#ch33rs to another year on green @joshgrant33 #beerme A post shared by Ashley Grant (@ashley_grant) on Oct 1, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

​Michael's Take: It's the little things...

Wow I'm out of breath!!! A post shared by Ryan Villopoto (@ryanvillopoto) on Sep 29, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

Michael's Take: Congrats on the new gig Andrew! Hold her wide and good luck!

Michael's Take: Pretty cool rig setup for the MXGP HRC squad.

It's race day and Seely's CRF450R is getting unloaded from the HRC rig to be prepared for battle ‼️ #RideRed #Honda #MXoN A post shared by Honda Powersports US (@honda_powersports_us) on Oct 1, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

Michael's Take: Wil Hahn is taking care of a pretty full crew.

Solid day of SX, my favorite time of the year ..... @starracingyamaha A post shared by Wil Hahn (@wilhahn_) on Oct 2, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT





Michael's Take: Four-for-four; Paulin, Charlier, and Febvre killed it again and will rock the top three numbers at next year's MXdN here in the USA. Good luck to the French, next year will probably be their toughest challenge as they try to make it five in a row.

But some times the location.. location location.. gets you .covered in Oil as well live by sword die by the sword #boom #fireball #dragracing #nhra #topfuel A post shared by ThOmAs PaTsIS (@coldhardart) on Sep 25, 2017 at 11:47pm PDT

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Carey gives us some two stroke love.

@gopro on the 2 smoke from yesterday out @zacastation. Gonna miss this bike, but won't be my last 2 smoker. @foxmoto @51fiftyenergy @bel_ra .company A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Scottie's Take: MXoN had some cool trophies.

El premio mayor en el MXoN2017, para que nación será? @crossodromolaspalmas formando campeones #cucutasevistedeferia #nortesdesantander #motocross #motos #mx #adventurethatislife .colombia #divercion #mxon A post shared by CROSSODROMO INT LAS PALMAS (@crossodromolaspalmas) on Sep 29, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Check out Carson Mumford's SX set up, so dialed.

Yesterday at @carsonmumford track built by @rich_stagram #supercross #motocross #sanovano A post shared by Kyle Scott (@sanoshots) on Sep 26, 2017 at 7:13am PDT

Scottie's Take: The GOAT section at the AMA Hall of Fame is pretty impressive.

Scottie's Take: Speaking of RC, I would love to hear this baby bark.

Fun project today on this bad boy, also prepping for @monsterenergy @ausxopen to take down my mate @crtwotwo. You remember this bike bud? A post shared by Ricky Carmichael (@rickycarmichael) on Sep 26, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

Scottie's Take: I saw this one coming before it happened LOL

A post shared by Supercross & Motocross (@supercross___motocross) on Oct 1, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

Scottie's Take: Congrats Team France on their fourth straight MXoN win. See you next week!