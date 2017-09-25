- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Michael's Take: Just a few more days...
Michael's Take: HA! There was some fun to be had after this championship...
Michael's Take: Who's excited to see the GEICO boys on this new machine for 2018?
Michael's Take: That gutshot...
Michael's Take: It's ready...
Michael's Take: Not bad, not bad.
Michael's Take: She's looking fine.
Scottie's Take: TP's a certified nutjob!
Scottie's Take: Tickle spotted in some new digs?
Scottie's Take: Kenny still has his gear from when he broke his arm at A2...I would of burned it!
Scottie's Take: Happy belated birthday Mitch.
Scottie's Take: No words!
Scottie's Take: Round and round she goes.
Scottie's Take: Remember this old-school MC commercial? We thought we made it big time. See you next week!
mikebrownsound
9/25/2017 11:03 AM
So factory Suzuki in europe is out ? What is going on at Suzuki honestly
manandmachine
9/25/2017 5:26 PM
2018 model that came in last place in shootouts using a motor that's a decade old and a total package that takes the heavy honors.
This is more than likely a by product of no sales and therefore very limited development money.
Suzuki can't support their own race team.
Honda should do a Japanese version of KTM/Husqvarna and buy Suzuki. With the caveat that Suzuki will use Suzuki engineering and platforms.
Suzuki knows how to build amazing Dirtbikes that sell. They just need a good shot in the arm.