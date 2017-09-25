Toggle

Social Scoop 2

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
9/25/2017 9:37 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Just a few more days...

 

Michael's Take: HA! There was some fun to be had after this championship...

Somebody needs to bring the bike of the champ save from the podium! Who you gonna call.....Ghost Reuver!!!

A post shared by Marc de Reuver (@marcdereuver) on

 

​Michael's Take: Who's excited to see the GEICO boys on this new machine for 2018?

Day 2 on this thing

A post shared by Christian Craig (@christiancraig) on

 

Michael's Take: That gutshot...

That's gotta hurt... @dpingree101 @ktmusa @cudby

A post shared by UPSHIFT™ (@upshift_online) on

 

Michael's Take: It's ready...

@uncleronnie69 you don't want none! You'd have less of a fighting chance than McGregor #04 #champ

A post shared by Chad Reed (@crtwotwo) on

 

Michael's Take: Not bad, not bad.

Fun Friday evening shredding @danlamb1993

A post shared by Jesse Pierce (@jessepierce489) on

 


Michael's Take: She's looking fine.

 

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: TP's a certified nutjob! 

Ran into this crazy dirt bike rider in little LaPine Oregon today. He sure was excitable....

A post shared by Patrick Trowbridge (@patrickjtrow) on

 

Scottie's Take: Tickle spotted in some new digs? 

|PALA| @emeryphoto

A post shared by Broc Tickle (@broctickle) on

 

Scottie's Take: Kenny still has his gear from when he broke his arm at A2...I would of burned it! 

 

Scottie's Take: Happy belated birthday Mitch.  

 

Scottie's Take: No words!

Such a gnarly leap Would you try? Tag someone who should watch this @ivanpeydro89

A post shared by Official Motocross Instagram (@motocrossig) on

 

Scottie's Take: Round and round she goes. 

What just happened Tag someone who needs to see this! Follow us @motorsporttube for more!

A post shared by MotorSport Tube (@motorsporttube) on

 

Scottie's Take: Remember this old-school MC commercial? We thought we made it big time. See you next week! 

 

2 comments

  • mikebrownsound

    9/25/2017 11:03 AM

    So factory Suzuki in europe is out ? What is going on at Suzuki honestly

  • manandmachine

    9/25/2017 5:26 PM

    2018 model that came in last place in shootouts using a motor that's a decade old and a total package that takes the heavy honors.

    This is more than likely a by product of no sales and therefore very limited development money.

    Suzuki can't support their own race team.

    Honda should do a Japanese version of KTM/Husqvarna and buy Suzuki. With the caveat that Suzuki will use Suzuki engineering and platforms.

    Suzuki knows how to build amazing Dirtbikes that sell. They just need a good shot in the arm.