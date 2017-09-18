Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: 2018 450 Shootout is live on the homepage, just saying...

Michael's Take: Get it!

When riding isn't fun enough you need to start dancing #tbt to Assen. #frikandelspeciaal A post shared by Pauls Jonass (@paulsjonass41) on Sep 14, 2017 at 12:11am PDT

​Michael's Take: Back to being serious, congrats the world title Pauls!

Words cannot describe this! MX2 World Champion! Huge thanks to all my fans and supporters out there Go Hard or Go Home! #TeamPJ41 A post shared by Pauls Jonass (@paulsjonass41) on Sep 17, 2017 at 5:38am PDT

Michael's Take: That's big...

quand jtais un peu fou when I was little bit crazy _______________________________________________________ @team_vrt_officiel @3as_racing @vrigno .construction A post shared by valentinteillet (@valentinteillet) on Sep 14, 2017 at 2:29am PDT

Michael's Take: Yikes...

Some kind spectators helping @hoff259 retrieve his bike after a wild crash at the start of the moto at this weekends MXGP in the Netherlands. @jefro98 A post shared by vitalmx (@vitalmx) on Sep 12, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

Michael's Take: That's a major splinter...





Michael's Take: Congrats Joey Savatgy!

Well. She said yes happy birthday @_meganstrange thanks for having my back thru thick and thin. I love you A post shared by Joey Savatgy (@versacesavatgy17) on Sep 9, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: I'm dedicating my entire column this week to MX Fails, as they've given us so many laughs.

@damian13x A post shared by Mx.Fails (+500k) (@mx.fails) on Sep 17, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Wheelie Boys gone wrong.

#MxFails Tag some friends @Crushedmx vid by: @767bikelife @mayneskai A post shared by Mx.Fails (+500k) (@mx.fails) on Sep 16, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Watch how close this guy came to missing the airbag, scary!

Wow lucky save vid by @francis .costela A post shared by Mx.Fails (+500k) (@mx.fails) on Sep 13, 2017 at 4:47am PDT

Scottie's Take: It's not always nailed on the first take.

sent the vid by @richlarsen511 A post shared by Mx.Fails (+500k) (@mx.fails) on Sep 12, 2017 at 7:14pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Imagine the butt-rash this left. LOL

caption this... @motoholics #MxFails vid by @nick_kirdey A post shared by Mx.Fails (+500k) (@mx.fails) on Sep 12, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

Scottie's Take: Surprised he walked away so clean after this hit.

#FMXFails Tag some friends @dirtbikevideos sent vid by @hoglund28 A post shared by Mx.Fails (+500k) (@mx.fails) on Sep 12, 2017 at 6:25am PDT

Scottie's Take: Runaway bike! See you next week.