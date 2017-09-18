- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Michael's Take: 2018 450 Shootout is live on the homepage, just saying...
Michael's Take: Get it!
Michael's Take: Back to being serious, congrats the world title Pauls!
Michael's Take: That's big...
Michael's Take: Yikes...
Michael's Take: That's a major splinter...
Michael's Take: Congrats Joey Savatgy!
Scottie's Take: I'm dedicating my entire column this week to MX Fails, as they've given us so many laughs.
Scottie's Take: Wheelie Boys gone wrong.
Scottie's Take: Watch how close this guy came to missing the airbag, scary!
Scottie's Take: It's not always nailed on the first take.
Scottie's Take: Imagine the butt-rash this left. LOL
Scottie's Take: Surprised he walked away so clean after this hit.
Scottie's Take: Runaway bike! See you next week.
Old-Man
9/18/2017 1:15 PM
On the Stick in the ankle ~ how does one do that wearing MX Boots & how does one get Boot off leaving stick In?
Old-Man
9/18/2017 1:08 PM
The "valentinteillet" Jump~ Holy Fudge how long was that?!?
boston_jorj
9/18/2017 12:47 PM
Congrats to Versace!
XR75_Flamethrower
9/18/2017 2:50 PM
Looks like he popped the question in the French Quarter, atop Jax brewery, his new adopted state thanks to his La. fiancee.