ML512
9/18/2017 9:33 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: 2018 450 Shootout is live on the homepage, just saying...

 

Michael's Take: Get it!

When riding isn't fun enough you need to start dancing #tbt to Assen. #frikandelspeciaal

​Michael's Take: Back to being serious, congrats the world title Pauls!

 

Michael's Take: That's big...

 

Michael's Take: Yikes...

 

Michael's Take: That's a major splinter...

 


Michael's Take: Congrats Joey Savatgy!

Well. She said yes happy birthday @_meganstrange thanks for having my back thru thick and thin. I love you

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: I'm dedicating my entire column this week to MX Fails, as they've given us so many laughs.

@damian13x

Scottie's Take: Wheelie Boys gone wrong. 

#MxFails Tag some friends @Crushedmx vid by: @767bikelife @mayneskai

Scottie's Take: Watch how close this guy came to missing the airbag, scary!

Wow lucky save vid by @francis .costela

Scottie's Take: It's not always nailed on the first take.   

sent the vid by @richlarsen511

Scottie's Take: Imagine the butt-rash this left. LOL  

caption this... @motoholics #MxFails vid by @nick_kirdey

Scottie's Take: Surprised he walked away so clean after this hit.

#FMXFails Tag some friends @dirtbikevideos sent vid by @hoglund28

Scottie's Take: Runaway bike! See you next week.  

#MxFails rider @jrs__651 DM@dis_fellow271 vid: @bud_heishman

  • Old-Man

    9/18/2017 1:15 PM

    On the Stick in the ankle ~ how does one do that wearing MX Boots & how does one get Boot off leaving stick In?

  • Old-Man

    9/18/2017 1:08 PM

    The "valentinteillet" Jump~ Holy Fudge how long was that?!?

  • boston_jorj

    9/18/2017 12:47 PM

    Congrats to Versace!

  • XR75_Flamethrower

    9/18/2017 2:50 PM

    Looks like he popped the question in the French Quarter, atop Jax brewery, his new adopted state thanks to his La. fiancee.