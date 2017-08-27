Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: We will NEVER forget.

Michael's Take: USA, USA, USA!

#7 let's do this! A post shared by Cole Seely (@coleseely) on Sep 8, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

​Michael's Take: Assen is a man-made sand track, but it's still ridiculously rough and deep!

When you go to throw the goggles but realise you need them for tomorrow @hondaproracing A post shared by Jed Beaton (@jedbeaton12) on Sep 11, 2017 at 3:11am PDT

Michael's Take: New look for RC?

Mixin gas and... A post shared by ** Armored Graphix Inc. ** (@armoredgraphixinc) on Sep 7, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

Michael's Take: They say if you stop by the back of the Honda racing shop with ten dollars, the man will appear.

Tire changing skills on fleek! Tag someone who needs to see this @kenroczen94 @larswrench A post shared by Official Motocross Instagram (@motocrossig) on Sep 7, 2017 at 7:53pm PDT

Michael's Take: They do Supercross a bit differently Down-Under...

Supercross is going good #fast @levihealey_ A post shared by Dylan Long (@dylanlong.117) on Sep 8, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT





Michael's Take: Damn Darryn, damn!

@darryndurham had a bit of a gnarly get off at #twmx #slamfest Not sure if he was able to ride through it but he rode away from it. Glad you're alright dude. A post shared by Shelby (@shelbyin4c) on Sep 9, 2017 at 8:43pm PDT

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Congrats to Cairoli on winning his 9th World Championship. #Legend

Antonio Cairoli 2017 World Champion #CongratsTony #MXGP A post shared by MXGP (@mxgp) on Sep 11, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

Scottie's Take: Remember that idiot who ran out on track at the USGP? Here's more footage.

Who is this ???? Props. Bringing some excitement to Mx. Just when u thought the euro fans were the gnarliest with the air horns and chainsaws !! Nope the #Americans run out and high five @elitomac on a straightaway #wa .cooler #mxgp A post shared by BrianDeegan38 (@briandeegan38) on Sep 3, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

Scottie's Take: This guy took RCH seriously.

Ok this is pretty funny. @frankiegarcia24 Good friend and @rchracing supporter got the RCH tattoo LATE one night in Vegas. He did a tombstone add on when he herd the news. A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Aug 26, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Some raw onboard two-stroke footage from K-ROC is always nice.

Want some raw 2 fiddy footage? @redbull A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on Sep 11, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

Scottie's Take: I always loved the YOT bikes and this one is a real gem.

Little #tbt Busted the old @boostaus #YOT 250F out today 15 years sitting .collecting dust The old girl needs some love My next project will be framing and making it all badass again Funny it looks like a dinosaur already! 1st championship E A post shared by Chad Reed (@crtwotwo) on Sep 7, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

Scottie's Take: More Alta footage from Hilly. He always looks to be having a blast!

Click the link in my bio for a full e-bike YouTube edit. @buttery_films @sonnyleonti #calibikelife #urbanmoto #951 A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on Sep 6, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Scottie's Take: This had fail written on it from the word go. See you next week.