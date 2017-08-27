Social Scoop

Toggle

ML512
9/11/2017 8:12 PM

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: We will NEVER forget.

 

Michael's Take: USA, USA, USA!

#7 let's do this!

​Michael's Take: Assen is a man-made sand track, but it's still ridiculously rough and deep!

When you go to throw the goggles but realise you need them for tomorrow @hondaproracing

Michael's Take: New look for RC?

Mixin gas and...

Michael's Take: They say if you stop by the back of the Honda racing shop with ten dollars, the man will appear.

Tire changing skills on fleek! Tag someone who needs to see this @kenroczen94 @larswrench

Michael's Take: They do Supercross a bit differently Down-Under...

Supercross is going good #fast @levihealey_

Michael's Take: Damn Darryn, damn!

 

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Congrats to Cairoli on winning his 9th World Championship. #Legend

Antonio Cairoli 2017 World Champion #CongratsTony #MXGP

Scottie's Take: Remember that idiot who ran out on track at the USGP? Here's more footage. 

 

Scottie's Take: This guy took RCH seriously.

 

Scottie's Take: Some raw onboard two-stroke footage from K-ROC is always nice.  

Want some raw 2 fiddy footage? @redbull

Scottie's Take: I always loved the YOT bikes and this one is a real gem.  

 

Scottie's Take: More Alta footage from Hilly. He always looks to be having a blast! 

 

Scottie's Take: This had fail written on it from the word go. See you next week. 

@dirtbikevideos

