Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
9/5/2017 8:06 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Hope everyone had a good labor day weekend!

Ron's been working hard on this Labor Day Weekend . @uncleronnie69 #laborday17

A post shared by FMF Racing Official (@fmf73) on

 

Michael's Take: Now that's a classic.

 

​Michael's Take: That's a new way to break in your bike.

 

Michael's Take: Or so she says...

Today's birthday honoree @mr.efonseca with his two Supercross title winning YZs for @nstyle_mx

A post shared by Tony Blazier (@tonyblazier) on

 

Michael's Take: I really wish I could do this.

 

Michael's Take: HOLY...

@bajaacres / @tannerbasso727

A post shared by Tyson Johnson (@chicken13little) on

 


Michael's Take: I just did this during the '18 450 Shootout...WORTH IT!

One way to beat the heat #weaimtoplease #happycampers

A post shared by @cahuillamx on

 

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: That's so gnarly! 

 

Scottie's Take: Here's a view of the Pro Circuit helmets for the USGP.

 

Scottie's Take: USGP trophies.

 

Scottie's Take: Thomas rode well, looked like the heat got to him the second motos. 

Feeling good at home @shotbybavo

A post shared by Thomas Covington (@thomasc64) on

 

Scottie's Take: The guys who rode the USGP got to start on the mesh, which we will see next year in Supercross. 

Almost ready for gate drop on the 2017 @mxgpusa @wwmotox (Photo - @dgarrr)

A post shared by @mxgpusa on

 

Scottie's Take: Dude with the pitboard sure got lucky! 

 

Scottie's Take: Thomas Covington's bio, who admits to rollerblading? LOL See you next week. 

Back when rollerblading and Dragon Ball Z was life

A post shared by Thomas Covington (@thomasc64) on

 

