Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Hope everyone had a good labor day weekend!

Ron's been working hard on this Labor Day Weekend . @uncleronnie69 #laborday17 A post shared by FMF Racing Official (@fmf73) on Sep 4, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

Michael's Take: Now that's a classic.

Thank you to Jeff Matiasevich and @dbo360 for .coming out to Vegas to sit in on the @pulpmxshow yesterday. It's .cool to see what great friends you two still are to this day and it was fun for me and the listeners to hear the stories. Denny, you know I had to post this photo! A post shared by Steve Matthes (@pulpmx) on Aug 29, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

​Michael's Take: That's a new way to break in your bike.

My new 7 minute old husquivana tx 300. @b_maxamillion decides to send it! #justgonnasendit #sentit #tx300 #newbike #husquivana #anotherdayanotherbeer #dontlendyournewbiketoyourmates A post shared by CHARLIE BARBER (@charliebarber) on Sep 2, 2017 at 4:32am PDT

Michael's Take: Or so she says...

Today's birthday honoree @mr.efonseca with his two Supercross title winning YZs for @nstyle_mx A post shared by Tony Blazier (@tonyblazier) on Sep 3, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

Michael's Take: I really wish I could do this.

Loading my @purvinesda8racing bike into the back of my truck @da8training @aeopowersports @rigidindustries @liftedtrucksarizona @foxtoyotaofelpaso @ronpurvines @destryabbott A post shared by Cooper Abbott (@cooperabbott120) on Sep 1, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

Michael's Take: HOLY...

@bajaacres / @tannerbasso727 A post shared by Tyson Johnson (@chicken13little) on Sep 2, 2017 at 4:54am PDT





Michael's Take: I just did this during the '18 450 Shootout...WORTH IT!

One way to beat the heat #weaimtoplease #happycampers A post shared by @cahuillamx on Sep 2, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: That's so gnarly!

Before everyone starts over using the word progression in the free ride resurgence. Take a look at what @mickydymond was doing 20 years ago. @ackerman81 just gave us all a good reminder this morning with that sequence of Mickys huge road gap step down in Mex .co. #legendary A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on Aug 31, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Scottie's Take: Here's a view of the Pro Circuit helmets for the USGP.

Scottie's Take: USGP trophies.

Scottie's Take: Thomas rode well, looked like the heat got to him the second motos.

Feeling good at home @shotbybavo A post shared by Thomas Covington (@thomasc64) on Sep 2, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

Scottie's Take: The guys who rode the USGP got to start on the mesh, which we will see next year in Supercross.

Almost ready for gate drop on the 2017 @mxgpusa @wwmotox (Photo - @dgarrr) A post shared by @mxgpusa on Sep 1, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Dude with the pitboard sure got lucky!

Quita la pizarra q vaaaa @macanas69 qué espectaculo has dado hoy en la carrera!!!! Enhorabuena macanufis #todalagenteloca @shirohelmets A post shared by Paco Rico (@pacorico72) on Sep 3, 2017 at 4:44am PDT

Scottie's Take: Thomas Covington's bio, who admits to rollerblading? LOL See you next week.