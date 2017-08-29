Toggle

Social Scoop 1

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512
13480 ML512 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 370 48 1929 467 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 323 7539 1 477 84 25

ML512
8/29/2017 8:30 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: I'll take the purple powerband.

Just pulling in a few extra bucks at the #125dreamrace. Kids won't even get it.

A post shared by David Pingree (@dpingree101) on

 

Michael's Take: Welcome to the USA, officially!

 

​Michael's Take: Kevin Windham might have been a wee bit bored, ha.

Boys and their toys

A post shared by Kevin Windham (@kdub_14) on

 

Michael's Take: This gave me a chuckle...

 

Michael's Take: When in doubt, rev it out!

 

Michael's Take: Ouch...

 


Michael's Take: HOLY...

 

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Jeffrey Herlings put on quite a show over the weekend at Ironman. 

 

Scottie's Take: Eli Tomac claimed the big prize and a cool helmet to go with it.

 

Scottie's Take: Chad Reed's #Project04 is nearly finished! 

Plan B pulled through Few more little pieces to the puzzle and she'll be rip ready #project04 #bellbottoms

A post shared by Chad Reed (@crtwotwo) on

 

Scottie's Take: Thanks for the memories Carey and Ricky. 

I'm gonna keep this short and sweet, thank you to everyone. Thank you to all of the sponsors, riders, crew, and fans for keeping @rchracing going for the 10 race seasons. The RCH staff is what really made this program top notch, and for that I thank you guys for all of your hard work and dedication. It's definitely bitter sweat. Exactly 1 year ago we were celebrating our outdoor championship and this year we are closing the doors. I can tell you this, we .contributed to changing the sport for the good. We shook things up and rocked the boat. We showed that the under dog can not only win races, but win a championship. We showed that we can have fun, but also be vicious .competitors. Thanks @rickycarmichael for taking a chance on a tattooed scumbag. We had a great run, but all good things .come to an end. Thanks for the memories, everyone.

A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on

 

Scottie's Take: Speaking of RCH, Kenny got his championship bike to hold onto. 

 

Scottie's Take: The more I see of the Alta, the more I like! 

Urban Moto on the @altamotors iPhone Cinematography by @_justinmulford #electricbike #calibikelife #bumlife

A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on

 

Scottie's Take: Holeshot...see you next week. 

sent in by @jeromethehomieee @r_gar240

A post shared by Mx.Fails (+500k) (@mx.fails) on

 

1 comment

  • Old-Man

    8/29/2017 11:09 AM

    Hill on the Alta~ won't get any calls that someone on a motorcycle is ripping around the neighborhood.