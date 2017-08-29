- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Michael's Take: I'll take the purple powerband.
Michael's Take: Welcome to the USA, officially!
Michael's Take: Kevin Windham might have been a wee bit bored, ha.
Michael's Take: This gave me a chuckle...
Michael's Take: When in doubt, rev it out!
Michael's Take: Ouch...
Michael's Take: HOLY...
Scottie's Take: Jeffrey Herlings put on quite a show over the weekend at Ironman.
Scottie's Take: Eli Tomac claimed the big prize and a cool helmet to go with it.
Scottie's Take: Chad Reed's #Project04 is nearly finished!
Scottie's Take: Thanks for the memories Carey and Ricky.
Scottie's Take: Speaking of RCH, Kenny got his championship bike to hold onto.
Scottie's Take: The more I see of the Alta, the more I like!
Scottie's Take: Holeshot...see you next week.
Old-Man
8/29/2017 11:09 AM
Hill on the Alta~ won't get any calls that someone on a motorcycle is ripping around the neighborhood.