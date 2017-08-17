- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Michael's Take: Things got a little heated at the Endurocross season opener this weekend, your thoughts?
Michael's Take: Caption time!
Michael's Take: Alex Ray offered an extra level of entertainment at Endurocross over the weekend.
Michael's Take: Looks like The Nest has a new guard dog...or Chase Sexton has a new pet.
Michael's Take: Well would you look at that, Ryan Dungey behind a starting gate again. Don't call it a comeback! No, seriously...don't...it's not happening.
Michael's Take: Well...that sucks...
Michael's Take: ANKLES! OUCH!
Scottie's Take: Congrats to Zacho on bringing home the title one week early...it was a family affair on the podium.
Scottie's Take: I thought this was pretty cool, a message from Zach Osborne's former team manager Steve Dixon.
Scottie's Take: How does it feel to win your first overall? Something like this.
Scottie's Take: Budds Creek had its usual Presidential seal trophies on hand for the podium finishers.
Scottie's Take: We actually had two first time overall winners over the weekend as Justin Bogle brought it home in the 450 class. Great going away present to RCH.
Scottie's Take: Panic rev...
Scottie's Take: Check out what the site of this years MXdN looks like right now, beauty!