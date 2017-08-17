Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Things got a little heated at the Endurocross season opener this weekend, your thoughts?

The two kings of @enduro_cross going at it in the quali with some great aggressive racing! Can't wait for the main event! #ProTaper .coltonhaaker A post shared by ProTaper (@protaperusa) on Aug 19, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

Michael's Take: Caption time!

@bubblannanmedia || even if this photo Is borderline too aggressive. So damn proud of @justinbogle19 .... long time .coming. A post shared by Wil Hahn (@wilhahn_) on Aug 20, 2017 at 6:53pm PDT

​Michael's Take: Alex Ray offered an extra level of entertainment at Endurocross over the weekend.

Cattywampuss A post shared by Alex Ray (@aray314) on Aug 19, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

Michael's Take: Looks like The Nest has a new guard dog...or Chase Sexton has a new pet.

Our track ma .cot was out and about yesterday A post shared by Chase Sexton (@chasesexton486) on Aug 18, 2017 at 4:08am PDT

Michael's Take: Well would you look at that, Ryan Dungey behind a starting gate again. Don't call it a comeback! No, seriously...don't...it's not happening.

@ryandungey still has it! Awesome to see he and @marvinmusquin25 turning laps together this week! A post shared by Joel Perez (@perez_324) on Aug 17, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT

Michael's Take: Well...that sucks...

Wait for it.. Little too Dirty? Tag someone who needs to see this A post shared by Official Motocross Instagram (@motocrossig) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:37am PDT





Michael's Take: ANKLES! OUCH!

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Congrats to Zacho on bringing home the title one week early...it was a family affair on the podium.

Congrats on another title, @zacho_16. #winningatlife A post shared by vitalmx (@vitalmx) on Aug 19, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

Scottie's Take: I thought this was pretty cool, a message from Zach Osborne's former team manager Steve Dixon.

Congratulations Zach on your first outdoor championship 10 years after they .condemned you as a fat unfit rider, so glad you followed your heart and rewarded yourself and family with a rise to the top not only in SX but outdoors too, well done from all your team in the UK A post shared by Steve Dixon (@stevedixonmx) on Aug 19, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

Scottie's Take: How does it feel to win your first overall? Something like this.

Shots from @buddscreekmx of our custom awards #raceawards #custom #awards #moto #mx #graphicdesign #promotocross #buddscreek A post shared by RaceAwards (@raceawards) on Aug 20, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

Scottie's Take: Budds Creek had its usual Presidential seal trophies on hand for the podium finishers.

I love these presidential inspired trophies for Budds. A post shared by Tony Blazier (@tonyblazier) on Aug 19, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

Scottie's Take: We actually had two first time overall winners over the weekend as Justin Bogle brought it home in the 450 class. Great going away present to RCH.

Scottie's Take: Panic rev...

At least @medium.boy is smart enough to run a helmet. A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Check out what the site of this years MXdN looks like right now, beauty!