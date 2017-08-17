Social Scoop

Toggle

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
8/22/2017 8:05 AM

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Things got a little heated at the Endurocross season opener this weekend, your thoughts?

 

Michael's Take: Caption time!

 

​Michael's Take: Alex Ray offered an extra level of entertainment at Endurocross over the weekend.

Cattywampuss

A post shared by Alex Ray (@aray314) on

 

Michael's Take: Looks like The Nest has a new guard dog...or Chase Sexton has a new pet.

Our track ma .cot was out and about yesterday

A post shared by Chase Sexton (@chasesexton486) on

 

Michael's Take: Well would you look at that, Ryan Dungey behind a starting gate again. Don't call it a comeback! No, seriously...don't...it's not happening.

@ryandungey still has it! Awesome to see he and @marvinmusquin25 turning laps together this week!

A post shared by Joel Perez (@perez_324) on

 

Michael's Take: Well...that sucks...

Wait for it.. Little too Dirty? Tag someone who needs to see this

A post shared by Official Motocross Instagram (@motocrossig) on

 


Michael's Take: ANKLES! OUCH!

I knew one thing when filming for my @xgames Real Moto.. I had to go big cus these dudes were gona bring the heat. But it doesnt always go as planned. I slightly hesitated on this thing and almost seriously payed the price.. Gnarliest jump Ive ever hit. Sketchy run in, 3rd gear wide, 160ft, super blind, and had to split the gap between two chimneys and hope for the best.. Thankful it ended up working. As you can tell it was inches from not working. Only walked away with 7 stitches in my chin and a hole in my tongue.. Before the pain set in I gave her a few more gos and made it happen! Sorry for testing it with no cameras around.. @ryanwaltersfilms Massive thanks to @rich_stagram for building this beast and @thatsteezykid for letting me jump his house and trusting me to not kill myself.. As you can tell, I almost did.. Link to vote in my bio || @rich_stagram || #xgames #realmoto #deathgap #odetoCINQ #littleshort #uppercut #shredtilyadead #rideordie

A post shared by TB653 DirtBikeKid (@tylerbereman) on

 

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Congrats to Zacho on bringing home the title one week early...it was a family affair on the podium.

Congrats on another title, @zacho_16. #winningatlife

A post shared by vitalmx (@vitalmx) on

 

Scottie's Take: I thought this was pretty cool, a message from Zach Osborne's former team manager Steve Dixon. 

 

Scottie's Take: How does it feel to win your first overall? Something like this.

 

Scottie's Take: Budds Creek had its usual Presidential seal trophies on hand for the podium finishers.

I love these presidential inspired trophies for Budds.

A post shared by Tony Blazier (@tonyblazier) on

 

Scottie's Take: We actually had two first time overall winners over the weekend as Justin Bogle brought it home in the 450 class. Great going away present to RCH. 

 

Scottie's Take: Panic rev...

At least @medium.boy is smart enough to run a helmet.

A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on

 

Scottie's Take: Check out what the site of this years MXdN looks like right now, beauty! 

 

