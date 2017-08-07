Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: These BeegCreations are damn cool.

3 musketeers go to Matterley Basin with one goal...... @dylanferrandis @gautierpaulin @romainfebvre Dylan will be riding the MX2 class for France and will trade in the number 108 for a 2.I have some more projects and updates in the works for Dylan especially as we get closer to Des Nations. #BeeG#TrendSetter#Design#MotoDude#series#style#Art#France#Mxgp#Ferrandis#desnations#mxon#TeamFrancdynasty#champs#defend#the#land#follow#support#like#golden#bee#buzz#yamaha#rockstar#character#graphic#edit#draw#freehand A post shared by Bee G™ (@beegcreations) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:33pm PDT

Michael's Take: Who wants to wash this bike???

Some crazy weather yesterday... @westonpeick bike after 2nd moto A post shared by Jeremy Albrecht (@jbonejgr) on Aug 13, 2017 at 4:50am PDT

​Michael's Take: Well, at least he still has his goggles.

Some days you deliver the roost, and some days you catch it. @elitomac caught his share at @unadillamx. @Guybmoto / @vitalmx @promotocross #motocross A post shared by vitalmx (@vitalmx) on Aug 13, 2017 at 8:54pm PDT

Michael's Take: New boot goofin'

On the way to practice GP #Switzerland @foxheadeurope @foxracing @hondaproracing A post shared by Evgeny Bobryshev (@bobryshev777) on Aug 12, 2017 at 2:44am PDT

Michael's Take: Take a ride with Dan Reardon aboard his new Kawasaki.

Had 2nd place locked down until this happened with 2 laps to go. Thankful to .come away from this with only a few bruised ribs. The good Lord was looking out for me yesterday! I'll be back next weekend in Switzerland. A post shared by Thomas Covington (@thomasc64) on Aug 7, 2017 at 5:27am PDT

Michael's Take: So...so brutal.

So much respect for these guys today, here @zacho_16 catches his breath after the 2nd moto mud fest #motocross #lucasoilmotocross #lucasoilpromotocross #moto #unidillamx #unidilla A post shared by 3N1MX (@3n1mx) on Aug 12, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT





Michael's Take: No words...

Coming into Monday like A post shared by BadNewsPhil (@badnewsphil) on Aug 14, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Kenny had surgery on his wrist to remove the hardware, check out the before and after.

My arm feels like brand new let's get this party started. 17 screws and a plate lighter. A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Scottie's Take: ...and the leftover scar is so gnar!

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on Aug 10, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

Scottie's Take: One of the most epic motos in the history of the 125 class, Robbie running down RC.

Scottie's Take: This pic sums up the second motos at 'Dilla.

Una-mud'n-dilla. @marvinmusquin25 is up to six straight moto wins. @Guybmoto / @vitalmx @promotocross #motocross A post shared by vitalmx (@vitalmx) on Aug 12, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Everyone loves a cone pipe.

Sunday afternoon just enjoying a on our latest CR250 build. #twostroke #dirtbikemagazine A post shared by dirtbikemag (@dirtbikemag) on Aug 13, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

Scottie's Take: The privateer life. (Click through the gallery)

Scottie's Take: This bike won 10 out of 16 main events in 2004. Still a beautiful machine. See you next week.