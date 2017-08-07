Toggle

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
8/14/2017 11:41 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: These BeegCreations are damn cool.

 

Michael's Take: Who wants to wash this bike???

Some crazy weather yesterday... @westonpeick bike after 2nd moto

A post shared by Jeremy Albrecht (@jbonejgr) on

 

​Michael's Take: Well, at least he still has his goggles.

 

Michael's Take: New boot goofin'

On the way to practice GP #Switzerland @foxheadeurope @foxracing @hondaproracing

A post shared by Evgeny Bobryshev (@bobryshev777) on

 

Michael's Take: Take a ride with Dan Reardon aboard his new Kawasaki.

 

Michael's Take: So...so brutal.

 


Michael's Take: No words...

Coming into Monday like

A post shared by BadNewsPhil (@badnewsphil) on

 

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Kenny had surgery on his wrist to remove the hardware, check out the before and after.

My arm feels like brand new let's get this party started. 17 screws and a plate lighter.

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on

 

Scottie's Take: ...and the leftover scar is so gnar! 

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on

 

Scottie's Take: One of the most epic motos in the history of the 125 class, Robbie running down RC.

 

Scottie's Take: This pic sums up the second motos at 'Dilla. 

 

Scottie's Take: Everyone loves a cone pipe.

Sunday afternoon just enjoying a on our latest CR250 build. #twostroke #dirtbikemagazine

A post shared by dirtbikemag (@dirtbikemag) on

 

Scottie's Take: The privateer life. (Click through the gallery)

 

Scottie's Take: This bike won 10 out of 16 main events in 2004. Still a beautiful machine. See you next week.

 

