Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Michael's Take: That's one way to celebrate a championship!
Michael's Take: A fleet or orange, as KTM swept both podiums at the MXGP of Lommel.
Michael's Take: Non-moto but so worth throwing in...because...HE'S ON A ROAD BIKE!!!
Michael's Take: This didn't end well...
Michael's Take: You know, my neck and back already hurts from my own crash but seeing Covington's wreck makes mine hurt even worse after just watching it! Ouch...
Michael's Take: Carson Brown getting after it at LL's.
Michael's Take: Stop by See See KTM around lunchtime for a show!
Scottie's Take: The number four and five flying in formation, such a cool pic.
Scottie's Take: Jeffrey once again proved he was the master of the sandbox at Lommel over the weekend.
Scottie's Take: This is a sight we might have to get use to as DangerBoy Deegan rocks the mic after bringing home a "W" at LL's.
Scottie's Take: Cool KMC Wheels commercial featuring Chad Reed and his family.
Scottie's Take: Remember being young and able to bounce right up after a get off like this?
Scottie's Take: This is one clean YZ490 owned by Lee McCollum.
Scottie's Take: Here's one way to grab a holeshot. See you next week!