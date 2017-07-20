Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: That's one way to celebrate a championship!

Michael's Take: A fleet or orange, as KTM swept both podiums at the MXGP of Lommel.

#Orange #day at #GP of #Belgium #2017 #mx #motocross #braap #MXBARS

​Michael's Take: Non-moto but so worth throwing in...because...HE'S ON A ROAD BIKE!!!

Yes, that's @szymongodziek doing a backflip on a road bike. #tourdepologne #poland #backflip #roadbike #fun

Michael's Take: This didn't end well...

Michael's Take: You know, my neck and back already hurts from my own crash but seeing Covington's wreck makes mine hurt even worse after just watching it! Ouch...

Had 2nd place locked down until this happened with 2 laps to go. Thankful to .come away from this with only a few bruised ribs. The good Lord was looking out for me yesterday! I'll be back next weekend in Switzerland.

Michael's Take: Carson Brown getting after it at LL's.

Going into day two of @lorettalynnmx like... @tomjournet_ @evergoo .co : @carsonbrown_910 #LLMX #teamgreen #stillgonnasendit





Michael's Take: Stop by See See KTM around lunchtime for a show!

Caption this for me please. #seeseektm #ktmofportland #jackwasinthehouse #whatthe? #flame #baldeagles #hellablaster #heytonyeverythigalright? @jeskemxcustoms

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: The number four and five flying in formation, such a cool pic.

#tbt me and the champ @ryandungey shooting the @foxracing #FoxMX18 line Good Times

Scottie's Take: Jeffrey once again proved he was the master of the sandbox at Lommel over the weekend.

We did it, another WIN !!!  @beegcreations

Scottie's Take: This is a sight we might have to get use to as DangerBoy Deegan rocks the mic after bringing home a "W" at LL's.

@dangerboydeegan Gave it the berries ! #thisismoto

Scottie's Take: Cool KMC Wheels commercial featuring Chad Reed and his family.

@kmcwheels crushed it on this .commercial Proud to of first worked with them way back in 2002 and all these years later they still got my back

Scottie's Take: Remember being young and able to bounce right up after a get off like this?

@sagelewis_142

Scottie's Take: This is one clean YZ490 owned by Lee McCollum.

Lee McCollum dropped off this special little gem to our showroom floor. A beautiful 1989 @YamahaMotorUSA YZ490. Come check it out if you want to see it up close!

Scottie's Take: Here's one way to grab a holeshot. See you next week!

Taking notes on starting techniques. Stoked to try this one at #lorrettas #jk #braaap #sendit #holeshot #deegan38 #dangerboyz




