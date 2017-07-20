Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

ML512
8/7/2017 9:46 PM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: That's one way to celebrate a championship!

 

Michael's Take: A fleet or orange, as KTM swept both podiums at the MXGP of Lommel.

#Orange #day at #GP of #Belgium #2017 #mx #motocross #braap #MXBARS

A post shared by Italian Motocross Brotherhood (@mxbars) on

 

​Michael's Take: Non-moto but so worth throwing in...because...HE'S ON A ROAD BIKE!!!

 

Michael's Take: This didn't end well...

 

Michael's Take: You know, my neck and back already hurts from my own crash but seeing Covington's wreck makes mine hurt even worse after just watching it! Ouch...

 

Michael's Take: Carson Brown getting after it at LL's.

 


Michael's Take: Stop by See See KTM around lunchtime for a show!

 

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: The number four and five flying in formation, such a cool pic.

#tbt me and the champ @ryandungey shooting the @foxracing #FoxMX18 line Good Times

A post shared by Ricky Carmichael (@rickycarmichael) on

 

Scottie's Take: Jeffrey once again proved he was the master of the sandbox at Lommel over the weekend. 

We did it, another WIN !!! @beegcreations

A post shared by Jeffrey Herlings (@jeffrey_herlings84) on

 

Scottie's Take: This is a sight we might have to get use to as DangerBoy Deegan rocks the mic after bringing home a "W" at LL's.

@dangerboydeegan Gave it the berries ! #thisismoto

A post shared by BrianDeegan38 (@briandeegan38) on

 

Scottie's Take: Cool KMC Wheels commercial featuring Chad Reed and his family.

 

Scottie's Take: Remember being young and able to bounce right up after a get off like this? 

@sagelewis_142

A post shared by Mx.Fails (+500k) (@mx.fails) on

 

Scottie's Take: This is one clean YZ490 owned by Lee McCollum.

 

Scottie's Take: Here's one way to grab a holeshot. See you next week! 

 


