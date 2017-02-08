Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Mmmm, she turned out good.

Michael's Take: So glad that BadNewsPhil is back.

When testing never goes right. "I don't know. I just want it to feel like this" A post shared by BadNewsPhil (@badnewsphil) on Jul 28, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

​Michael's Take: Sand track life with Adam Cianciarulo.

A post shared by Adam Cianciarulo (@adamcianciarulo) on Jul 31, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

Michael's Take: Figure eight life with Dean Wilson.

I can't wait for you to see all the video tutorials I have done for you guys on howdean .com that drops tomorrow!! I truly have put my time and effort into this project so I hope you guys can learn something off it! Website Officially drops tomorrow at 9AM California Time! 12pm EAST Coast time!! @how_dean howdean .com A post shared by Dean Wilson (@deanwilson15) on Jul 31, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

Michael's Take: I need this gardener's number.

Michael's Take: Epic throwback with Ryan Villopoto...

Wheel tap level expert! Tag someone who needs to see this @ryanvillopoto A post shared by Official Motocross Instagram (@motocrossig) on Jul 27, 2017 at 7:54am PDT





Michael's Take: Ummm...it almost worked, I think?

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Every shot I see of Eli's place in Colorado looks amazing, and what he's doing there sure is working.

A post shared by eli tomac (@elitomac) on Jul 25, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Now that's a proper sand track, I wish we had one on the circuit.

Fridays, Lommel at its best.. #huffe A post shared by Glenn Coldenhoff (@hoff259) on Jul 28, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Scottie's Take: What does this guy and Ryan Dungey have in common?

Scottie's Take: How about this bermshot pic taken by our very or Michael Lindsay? Sweet shot bro!

2018 @flyracingusa gear is dropping this weekend at the Washougal National. What do you think of this set our test rider @ginger969 is railing in? @michael_lindsay512 A post shared by vitalmx (@vitalmx) on Jul 28, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

Scottie's Take: I would like to see the jump that caused this havoc.

Monday be like... @braapalldayeveryday @jim_laddd A post shared by Mx.Fails (+500k) (@mx.fails) on Jul 31, 2017 at 3:21am PDT

Scottie's Take: I wonder what this would pull on eBay?

#tbt to one of my @foxracing kits back in the day, I'm saying circa 92-93. Anyone know?? A post shared by Ricky Carmichael (@rickycarmichael) on Jul 20, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Life on the road, I don't know how he does it. See you next week!

A quick tour of Badlands National Park. A post shared by Steve Giberson (@guybmoto) on Jul 25, 2017 at 8:41am PDT



