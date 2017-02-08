Toggle

8/1/2017 10:40 PM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Mmmm, she turned out good.

 

Michael's Take: So glad that BadNewsPhil is back.

When testing never goes right. "I don't know. I just want it to feel like this"

A post shared by BadNewsPhil (@badnewsphil) on

 

​Michael's Take: Sand track life with Adam Cianciarulo.

​Michael's Take: Sand track life with Adam Cianciarulo.

 

Michael's Take: Figure eight life with Dean Wilson.

 

Michael's Take: I need this gardener's number.

 

Michael's Take: Epic throwback with Ryan Villopoto...

Wheel tap level expert! Tag someone who needs to see this @ryanvillopoto

Wheel tap level expert! Tag someone who needs to see this @ryanvillopoto

 


Michael's Take: Ummm...it almost worked, I think?

 

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Every shot I see of Eli's place in Colorado looks amazing, and what he's doing there sure is working.

A post shared by eli tomac (@elitomac) on

 

Scottie's Take: Now that's a proper sand track, I wish we had one on the circuit. 

Fridays, Lommel at its best.. #huffe

Fridays, Lommel at its best.. #huffe

 

Scottie's Take: What does this guy and Ryan Dungey have in common? 

 

Scottie's Take: How about this bermshot pic taken by our very or Michael Lindsay? Sweet shot bro!

 

Scottie's Take: I would like to see the jump that caused this havoc. 

Monday be like... @braapalldayeveryday @jim_laddd

Monday be like... @braapalldayeveryday @jim_laddd

 

Scottie's Take: I wonder what this would pull on eBay?

#tbt to one of my @foxracing kits back in the day, I'm saying circa 92-93. Anyone know??

A post shared by Ricky Carmichael (@rickycarmichael) on

 

Scottie's Take: Life on the road, I don't know how he does it. See you next week! 

A quick tour of Badlands National Park.

A quick tour of Badlands National Park.

 


  • ocscottie

    8/2/2017 12:35 AM

    The VitalMX KTM came out saweeeeet!!! You know my weakness for white bikes and that one about tops my list. Beautiful machine, well done guys!