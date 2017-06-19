Social Scoop

Toggle

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
7/25/2017 11:13 PM

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Well, that's one way to get exposure.

Oh Henry. @h_miller81 @Guybmoto / @vitalmx @promotocross #motocross

A post shared by vitalmx (@vitalmx) on

 

Michael's Take: So ahead of its' time...if you haven't seen Fresno Smooth, you need to.

 

​Michael's Take: Greg Albertyn had some epic get-offs, that's for sure.

 

Michael's Take: Speaking of Greggs, here's a little retirement compliments from Gregg Albertson on his close buddy Trey Canard.

thank you @treycanard ! You gave me a shot as a kid to work with a champion and factory rider. You taught me the work ethic it takes to be a champion. You introduced me to so many opportunities not only as a mechanic but in other skill sets too. You provided me a home away from home, and a family away from family in yourself, kari and @jaxon_canard41. You allowed me to learn to operate hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of heavy machinery at your expense. You were the only employer who paid me on time 100% of the time. It was never easy but man did we have a good time. I'll always cherish the days it was just me, you and the pitboard. I remember thinking about all the people who were going to regret .counting you out. Here's to a phenomenal career and my all time favorite underdog! love you lil buddy!

A post shared by greggalbertson (@greggalbertson) on

 

Michael's Take: Mmmm...that gritty outdoor taste.

Day to Day Grindin @michaelantonovich

A post shared by Bradley Taft (@btaft74) on

 

Michael's Take: HOLY HELL CARSON...

Some 450 action at @graysharbororv this weekend.

A post shared by Carson Brown (@carsonbrown_910) on

 


Michael's Take: PC team manager 2019.

Look out @pcraceteam, there's a new boss in town. @Guybmoto / @vitalmx @promotocross #motocross

A post shared by vitalmx (@vitalmx) on

 

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: From the beginning...

 

Scottie's Take: ...to the very end, Trey Canard was pure class. The amount of adversity he overcame and always came out with a smile is beyond comprehension. We wish you all the best in your future endeavors Trey. 

 

Scottie's Take: Congrats AC222 on his 83rd GP win over the weekend in Locket. He's showing incredible form this year and has a big points lead in the championship race.

83 GP WIN HERE IN LOKET TODAY #gofastaeatpasta #tc222 #ripigor

A post shared by Tony Cairoli (@antoniocairoli) on

 

Scottie's Take: Some sad news, young 85cc rider Igor Cuharciuc lost his life at Locket. Prayers go out to his friends and family. GodSpeed young man. 

What a sad day for motocross as Igor Cuharciuc died from a crash today in Loket. #RIP #godspeed

A post shared by Kevin Strijbos (@kevinstrijbos22) on

 

Scottie's Take: Fail! lol

@dirtbikevideos @brett__13

A post shared by Mx.Fails (+500k) (@mx.fails) on

 

Scottie's Take: Life before semis, what a different look from today. 

 

Scottie's Take: See you next week! 

Sorry, @marvinmusquin25 I tried on your trophy. It was not a good look on me.

A post shared by Steve Giberson (@guybmoto) on

 


