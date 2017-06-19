- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Michael's Take: Well, that's one way to get exposure.
Michael's Take: So ahead of its' time...if you haven't seen Fresno Smooth, you need to.
Michael's Take: Greg Albertyn had some epic get-offs, that's for sure.
Michael's Take: Speaking of Greggs, here's a little retirement compliments from Gregg Albertson on his close buddy Trey Canard.
Michael's Take: Mmmm...that gritty outdoor taste.
Michael's Take: HOLY HELL CARSON...
Michael's Take: PC team manager 2019.
Scottie's Take: From the beginning...
Scottie's Take: ...to the very end, Trey Canard was pure class. The amount of adversity he overcame and always came out with a smile is beyond comprehension. We wish you all the best in your future endeavors Trey.
Scottie's Take: Congrats AC222 on his 83rd GP win over the weekend in Locket. He's showing incredible form this year and has a big points lead in the championship race.
Scottie's Take: Some sad news, young 85cc rider Igor Cuharciuc lost his life at Locket. Prayers go out to his friends and family. GodSpeed young man.
Scottie's Take: Fail! lol
Scottie's Take: Life before semis, what a different look from today.
Scottie's Take: See you next week!