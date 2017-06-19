Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Well, that's one way to get exposure.

Oh Henry. @h_miller81 @Guybmoto / @vitalmx @promotocross #motocross A post shared by vitalmx (@vitalmx) on Jul 23, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

Michael's Take: So ahead of its' time...if you haven't seen Fresno Smooth, you need to.

​Michael's Take: Greg Albertyn had some epic get-offs, that's for sure.

@gregalbertyn crashes during the semi in Tampa 1999 #suzuki #crash #tampa #sx #supercross #90smx #90smoto #90smotocross A post shared by 90s Motocross (@90smotocross) on Jul 21, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

Michael's Take: Speaking of Greggs, here's a little retirement compliments from Gregg Albertson on his close buddy Trey Canard.

Michael's Take: Mmmm...that gritty outdoor taste.

Day to Day Grindin @michaelantonovich A post shared by Bradley Taft (@btaft74) on Jul 25, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

Michael's Take: HOLY HELL CARSON...

Some 450 action at @graysharbororv this weekend. A post shared by Carson Brown (@carsonbrown_910) on Jul 23, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT





Michael's Take: PC team manager 2019.

Look out @pcraceteam, there's a new boss in town. @Guybmoto / @vitalmx @promotocross #motocross A post shared by vitalmx (@vitalmx) on Jul 24, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: From the beginning...

Congratulations on an outstanding career. @treycanard you have won the hearts of so many and have been and always will be an incredible ambassador that our sport needs and values. You redefined Adversity and showed us how strong a man can truly be. You have taught us so much along the way. Your next great adventure is going to allow you to spread your wings and .continue to touch people in that special way that you do. Looking forward to watching your next chapter unfold. #legend #treycanard A post shared by Andrew Campo (@spacetornado) on Jul 22, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Scottie's Take: ...to the very end, Trey Canard was pure class. The amount of adversity he overcame and always came out with a smile is beyond comprehension. We wish you all the best in your future endeavors Trey.

@treycanard announced today his retirement from professional racing after a decade of .competing at the highest level of the sport. Thank you Trey for your positive .contribution to the sport! #READYTORACE #KTM A post shared by @ktmusa on Jul 22, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

Scottie's Take: Congrats AC222 on his 83rd GP win over the weekend in Locket. He's showing incredible form this year and has a big points lead in the championship race.

83 GP WIN HERE IN LOKET TODAY #gofastaeatpasta #tc222 #ripigor A post shared by Tony Cairoli (@antoniocairoli) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Scottie's Take: Some sad news, young 85cc rider Igor Cuharciuc lost his life at Locket. Prayers go out to his friends and family. GodSpeed young man.

What a sad day for motocross as Igor Cuharciuc died from a crash today in Loket. #RIP #godspeed A post shared by Kevin Strijbos (@kevinstrijbos22) on Jul 22, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Fail! lol

@dirtbikevideos @brett__13 A post shared by Mx.Fails (+500k) (@mx.fails) on Jul 22, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Life before semis, what a different look from today.

Scottie's Take: See you next week!

Sorry, @marvinmusquin25 I tried on your trophy. It was not a good look on me. A post shared by Steve Giberson (@guybmoto) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:24am PDT



