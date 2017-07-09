Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
7/17/2017 8:36 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: The Lego MX guy taking us for a throwback.

 

Michael's Take: This is easily my favorite moto-movie cover.

Terrafirma III

A post shared by Tony Blazier (@tonyblazier) on

 

​Michael's Take: Hold her WIDE!

It was a hot one today @mikebird19

A post shared by Jeremy Smith (@jeremysmith309) on

 

Michael's Take: There's always "that guy".

how to blow a .corner out 101

A post shared by jayce pennington (@j_pennington131) on

 

Michael's Take: Mmmm...that's a damn fine looking KX.

 

Michael's Take: I need some of this "Magic Juice".

Magic Juice .cosasalvaje @taggerdesigns

A post shared by Zach Peddie (@zachpeddie) on

 


Michael's Take: Guess who these little groms are.

 

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Good to see Kenny enjoying himself while recovering.

My moto training starts here! First day back on the stand up. Been a minute haha VC @blakesavage762

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on

 

Scottie's Take: Jarryd McNeil won X Games Step-Up with some major style, hitting 45 feet!  

This is an alien Pilot : @jarrydmcneil

A post shared by Supercross & Motocross (@supercross___motocross) on

 

Scottie's Take: Pretty classic throwback by The King.  

 

Scottie's Take: This kid is really feeling it!! 

We all have that one friend @crushedmx @motoxupdates #dirtbikes #CrushedMX #motocross #moto #motox #mx #ride #braap

A post shared by Mx.Fails (+500k) (@mx.fails) on

 

Scottie's Take: Chad Reed's #Project04 is really coming along, i can't wait to see/hear this bad boy. 

Hearts in #project04

A post shared by Chad Reed (@crtwotwo) on

 

Scottie's Take: This is a really trick looking KTM. I dig the stealth look. 

KTM Blue Rate it 1-1,000

A post shared by Supercross & Motocross (@supercross___motocross) on

 

Scottie's Take: Hope you enjoyed the weekend off, see you next week!

 


