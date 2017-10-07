- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Michael's Take: George, George, George of the jungle...watch out for that tree!
Michael's Take: Mmmmm...straight sloppy muddy/sand in the mouth.
Michael's Take: I miss some of the showmanship...
Michael's Take: I'll take one!
Michael's Take: Dun...dun...dun...dunnnn....
Michael's Take: I did this to a buddies bike once before at a race.
Michael's Take: I wish I looked this good every time I hit a rock.
Scottie's Take: It's great to see Kenny finally able to get a proper workout, his arm is really coming along.
Scottie's Take: Cool story to go along with this photo. Hope Ryan is enjoying his retirement.
Scottie's Take: It was really cool to see Dean get on the podium at The Wick. The guy has just been through so much...well done Deano!
Scottie's Take: Speaking of Southwick, here's a cool throwback from The GOAT. If I recall correctly, this ended a long moto sweep he was on.
Scottie's Take: This guy should've listened!
Scottie's Take: Nice stoppie into a corner.
Scottie's Take: See you next week.
ledger
7/10/2017 6:35 PM
Dean is the proud owner of a Southwick trophy....as he should be. Go Deano !!