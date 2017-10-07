Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: George, George, George of the jungle...watch out for that tree!

Cliff hanger A post shared by Trevor Hooten (@trevorhooten) on Jul 5, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

Michael's Take: Mmmmm...straight sloppy muddy/sand in the mouth.

@promotocross is gnarly, so is @jeremymartin6. The Wick is one of the hardest races of the year for these athletes. A post shared by Yoshimura R&D (@yoshimura_rd) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

​Michael's Take: I miss some of the showmanship...

Michael's Take: I'll take one!

Less than two hours after the final 450 Moto at #SouthwickMX, both Seely and Craigs CRF450Rs are .completely torn down and ready for rebuild! #RideRed #Honda #ThisIsMoto A post shared by Honda Powersports US (@honda_powersports_us) on Jul 8, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

Michael's Take: Dun...dun...dun...dunnnn....

Happy Sunday A post shared by Ride365/Stewart Racing (@ride365stewartracing) on Jul 9, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

Michael's Take: I did this to a buddies bike once before at a race.

Caption this Tag someone who needs to see this! A post shared by Dirtbike Media - Motocross (@dirtbikemedia) on Jul 8, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT





Michael's Take: I wish I looked this good every time I hit a rock.

That 1 Rock @kaleb_barham_16 @joelevans_81 @leeon_ferris @ A post shared by Dean Ferris (@ferriswheel111) on Jul 9, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: It's great to see Kenny finally able to get a proper workout, his arm is really coming along.

finally!!! .concept2greg @polarglobal A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

Scottie's Take: Cool story to go along with this photo. Hope Ryan is enjoying his retirement.

Scottie's Take: It was really cool to see Dean get on the podium at The Wick. The guy has just been through so much...well done Deano!

Scottie's Take: Speaking of Southwick, here's a cool throwback from The GOAT. If I recall correctly, this ended a long moto sweep he was on.

Scottie's Take: This guy should've listened!

REPOST @flick_tube: I told him. @truefilmz_ A post shared by SMBG / SKVI (@colin_scummy_morrison) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Scottie's Take: Nice stoppie into a corner.

Wow !! Impressive A post shared by Supercross Motocross (@supercross___motocross) on Jul 9, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

Scottie's Take: See you next week.

Hey @carriebolling7 how're those squats working out for you? #southwickmx @n .coledcesa #thisismoto #lucasoilgirls A post shared by mylucasoil (@mylucasoil) on Jul 9, 2017 at 5:29am PDT



