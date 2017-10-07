Toggle

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
7/10/2017 6:05 PM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: George, George, George of the jungle...watch out for that tree!

Cliff hanger

A post shared by Trevor Hooten (@trevorhooten) on

 

Michael's Take: Mmmmm...straight sloppy muddy/sand in the mouth.

@promotocross is gnarly, so is @jeremymartin6. The Wick is one of the hardest races of the year for these athletes.

A post shared by Yoshimura R&D (@yoshimura_rd) on

 

​Michael's Take: I miss some of the showmanship...

 

Michael's Take: I'll take one!

 

Michael's Take: Dun...dun...dun...dunnnn....

Happy Sunday

A post shared by Ride365/Stewart Racing (@ride365stewartracing) on

 

Michael's Take: I did this to a buddies bike once before at a race.

Caption this Tag someone who needs to see this!

A post shared by Dirtbike Media - Motocross (@dirtbikemedia) on

 


Michael's Take: I wish I looked this good every time I hit a rock.

That 1 Rock @kaleb_barham_16 @joelevans_81 @leeon_ferris @

A post shared by Dean Ferris (@ferriswheel111) on

 

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: It's great to see Kenny finally able to get a proper workout, his arm is really coming along.

finally!!! .concept2greg @polarglobal

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on

 

Scottie's Take: Cool story to go along with this photo. Hope Ryan is enjoying his retirement. 

I shot this photo during my last trip to Florida after @ryandungey pulled in from one of a few long motos that day at the Bakers Factory. At the time (while sweating my ass off) I thought How is this guy casually smiling right now? It was about 100 degrees, high humidity, but just another day in the office for him and the dudes training. When @swapmoto mentioned putting him on the .cover to .commemorate his career and retirement, this shot immediately came to mind. Luckily he was into it, and with some @shanekinman magic on the layout and design we had one of my favorite .covers yet - proud of this one. Thanks to all involved, but more importantly thanks to Ryan for being a great ambassador for the sport. @twmxdo .com #twmx .cover #motocross #portrait #legend #happiness

A post shared by Mike Emery (@emeryphoto) on

 

Scottie's Take: It was really cool to see Dean get on the podium at The Wick. The guy has just been through so much...well done Deano! 

 

Scottie's Take: Speaking of Southwick, here's a cool throwback from The GOAT. If I recall correctly, this ended a long moto sweep he was on. 

 

Scottie's Take: This guy should've listened! 

REPOST @flick_tube: I told him. @truefilmz_

A post shared by SMBG / SKVI (@colin_scummy_morrison) on

 

Scottie's Take: Nice stoppie into a corner.  

Wow !! Impressive

A post shared by Supercross Motocross (@supercross___motocross) on

 

Scottie's Take: See you next week.

 


1 comment

  • ledger

    7/10/2017 6:35 PM

    Dean is the proud owner of a Southwick trophy....as he should be. Go Deano !!