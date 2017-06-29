Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
7/3/2017 9:44 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Happy belated birthday Kurt, we miss you man!

 

Michael's Take: "I'm holding it all with my balls!" My Monday has been made...ha!

​Michael's Take: My bike always won...

Michael's Take: I love snow camo...

 

Michael's Take: 500 representing.

 

Michael's Take: Throwback to Jesse Pierce never letting off.

Michael's Take: Ughh...

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Eli with a little mid-air boot adjustment. 

 

Scottie's Take: The RedBud trophies were truly works of art.

 

Scottie's Take: Team Kawi gets best looking bike to celebrate The Fourth.

Scottie's Take: Or our very own GuyB, getting really close to the action.  

Scottie's Take: That's really stretching it out!  

Scottie's Take: RedBud brings out the best in terms of fans. 

Scottie's Take: See you next week.

