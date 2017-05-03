Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Monday's are rough, why do you think I'm a bit late on getting the Scoop up? Ha...

Mondays... @vitalmx A post shared by Justin Shantie (@j_shan_) on Jun 26, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT

Michael's Take: This looked painful on tv, in person, and through my lens...

It's not called the Nitro World Games for nothing. The boys were throwing down with insane new tricks. Glad to see @motoduff walk away from this one. Swipe @nitrocircus A post shared by FMF Racing Official (@fmf73) on Jun 26, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

​Michael's Take: HOLY...

Playin around on the quarterpipe @officialpalaraceway tonight @xgames is .comin up quick #quadguys A post shared by Slay (@axellhodges) on Jun 26, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

Michael's Take: Ughh, my ankles!

Send-O-Meter full blast Tag someone who needs to see this! @emilberggren243 A post shared by Official Motocross Instagram (@motocrossig) on Jun 19, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

Michael's Take: Jacob Johnson, big boy representing!

It was a hot one today, but no worries. #sorrynotsorry #bigbellycrew @spano_17 A post shared by THIRTY3 FILMS (@jacobjohnson___) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

Michael's Take: If you have a dual sport bike, you can still throw down on a moto track.

Dirt bikes are FUN @i .corprynopowerracing A post shared by Martín Castelo (@mcastelo_) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:43pm PDT





Michael's Take: Now that's how you treat a rental car at the races! CLASSIC!

#tbt. That time @dakota_tedder and I got full .coverage on a rental and took it to the OHV park at #Hangtown. #slamlife A post shared by Damon (@motopartstrader) on Jun 22, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: That takes some commitment, but pretty well done.

This dude is nuts!! At least I'm in good .company @valeyellow46 #2 #46 .committed #MotoBro A post shared by @jeremymcgrath2 on Jun 12, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

Scottie's Take: Check out three generations of FMF'ers.

To some it's business, for Don Emler Sr. It's all about the passion. Happy Birthday Legend . 3 Generations of Throttle Twisters #emlers A post shared by FMF Racing Official (@fmf73) on Jun 21, 2017 at 10:55pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Here's a double shot of trickness, check out the beautiful machining work here.

Scottie's Take: ...and the carbon fiber goodness here. Vintage/EVO bike builders, take notice of this guy!

Scottie's Take: The Icon and Art Eckman calling an outdoor moto, does it get any better?

Scottie's Take: Travis and company were on the Late Late Night Show last week, I just caught the segment and it was epic.

We're on the @latelateshow tonight! #LateLateShow #NitroWorldGames #NitroCircus A post shared by Nitro World Games (@nitroworldgamesofficial) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

Scottie's Take: In case you missed this last week, it brought a smile to my face! See you next week.

heart is smiling. @honda_powersports_us I gotta stay away from the track. Makes time go by slower. A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:54am PDT



