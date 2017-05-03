- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Michael's Take: Monday's are rough, why do you think I'm a bit late on getting the Scoop up? Ha...
Michael's Take: This looked painful on tv, in person, and through my lens...
Michael's Take: HOLY...
Michael's Take: Ughh, my ankles!
Michael's Take: Jacob Johnson, big boy representing!
Michael's Take: If you have a dual sport bike, you can still throw down on a moto track.
Michael's Take: Now that's how you treat a rental car at the races! CLASSIC!
Scottie's Take: That takes some commitment, but pretty well done.
Scottie's Take: Check out three generations of FMF'ers.
Scottie's Take: Here's a double shot of trickness, check out the beautiful machining work here.
Scottie's Take: ...and the carbon fiber goodness here. Vintage/EVO bike builders, take notice of this guy!
Scottie's Take: The Icon and Art Eckman calling an outdoor moto, does it get any better?
Scottie's Take: Travis and company were on the Late Late Night Show last week, I just caught the segment and it was epic.
Scottie's Take: In case you missed this last week, it brought a smile to my face! See you next week.