Social Scoop

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
6/27/2017 7:51 AM

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Monday's are rough, why do you think I'm a bit late on getting the Scoop up? Ha...

Mondays... @vitalmx

A post shared by Justin Shantie (@j_shan_) on

 

Michael's Take: This looked painful on tv, in person, and through my lens...

 

​Michael's Take: HOLY...

Playin around on the quarterpipe @officialpalaraceway tonight @xgames is .comin up quick #quadguys

A post shared by Slay (@axellhodges) on

 

Michael's Take: Ughh, my ankles!

Send-O-Meter full blast Tag someone who needs to see this! @emilberggren243

A post shared by Official Motocross Instagram (@motocrossig) on

 

Michael's Take: Jacob Johnson, big boy representing!

It was a hot one today, but no worries. #sorrynotsorry #bigbellycrew @spano_17

A post shared by THIRTY3 FILMS (@jacobjohnson___) on

 

Michael's Take: If you have a dual sport bike, you can still throw down on a moto track.

Dirt bikes are FUN @i .corprynopowerracing

A post shared by Martín Castelo (@mcastelo_) on

 


Michael's Take: Now that's how you treat a rental car at the races! CLASSIC!

 

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: That takes some commitment, but pretty well done.

This dude is nuts!! At least I'm in good .company @valeyellow46 #2 #46 .committed #MotoBro

A post shared by @jeremymcgrath2 on

 

Scottie's Take: Check out three generations of FMF'ers.

 

Scottie's Take: Here's a double shot of trickness, check out the beautiful machining work here.

How good do these look!!!! Oooshh!!! EVO CR suspension linkage assemblies ready for shipping!! The natural finished knuckle and link assy is for the 89 CR250 (89-90 CR125 and 500). The Mag-Bronze knuckle and link assy is 92-94 CR500 (91 CR250 91-92 CR125). Complete kit: - Link, knuckle and a (fitted) bearing kit £358.45 plus shipping (and VAT if applicable) If you want one give us a call to get your name down on one from the next batch!! *we will also be doing the 88 and 1990 Cr250 assy. * #motocross #mx #moto#trickstuff #raceparts #becauseracebike #billet #cnc #machining #tasty #2stroke #2smoking #honda #cr125 #cr250 #cr500 #bigbore #onanysunday #openclass #oldschoolmoto #steelframe #evomotocross #pde #phildentonengineering

A post shared by Stevie Denton. (@stevie_d13) on

 

Scottie's Take: ...and the carbon fiber goodness here. Vintage/EVO bike builders, take notice of this guy! 

 

Scottie's Take: The Icon and Art Eckman calling an outdoor moto, does it get any better? 

 

Scottie's Take: Travis and company were on the Late Late Night Show last week, I just caught the segment and it was epic. 

We're on the @latelateshow tonight! #LateLateShow #NitroWorldGames #NitroCircus

A post shared by Nitro World Games (@nitroworldgamesofficial) on

 

Scottie's Take: In case you missed this last week, it brought a smile to my face! See you next week. 

heart is smiling. @honda_powersports_us I gotta stay away from the track. Makes time go by slower.

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on

 


