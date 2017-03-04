Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Rupert knows where to get the shots at the races, ha! Check his description to see more oddness from High Point.

Lots more nonsense at www. ruparazzi .com A post shared by Rupert Pellett (@realrupertx) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

Michael's Take: Why yes, yes they are.

#saftb A post shared by John Wessling (@jrwessling) on Jun 17, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

​Michael's Take: Lil ripper.

Michael's Take: Blake Wharton...eat your heart out, Justin Hill is coming for you when the racing career is over.

Redemption Songs in the style of my departed idol Chris Cornell RIP A post shared by Justin Hill (@justinhill46) on Jun 12, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT

Michael's Take: Please come do my toolbox too...

I realized today I'm an addict...#ifitmakesmoneyitmakessense A post shared by Drew Hopkins (@dhoppanonomous) on Jun 14, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

Michael's Take: Little oldie from Brett Cue.

Wanna send a big happy birthday out to my buddy @jimmyalbertson - Hope you have a good one, pal!! #Flashback A post shared by Brett Cue (@bq365) on Jun 16, 2017 at 6:47am PDT





Michael's Take: Phil, please return soon...we need more #BadNewsPhil material.

It's his birthday, he can cry if he wants to #happybirthdayFilthy A post shared by BadNewsPhil (@badnewsphil) on Mar 4, 2017 at 2:49pm PST

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Zach had quite a lot to deal with the 2nd moto, between the rock in the face and his goggles stuck in visor...to finishing the moto like this.

@zacho_16 || #ThisIsMoto #RealRacing #theBangers @promotocross A post shared by Ryne Swanberg (@ryneswanberg) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

Scottie's Take: That's quite a jewel, and for a good cause (read the caption).

Watts Perfections will be at the Muddy Creek AMA pro national in June. A memorial race will be held on Saturday to raise funds for a family, father and son were involved in a accident and didn't survive. All proceeds will go to the family. I will have three of these CR 250 mod motors and two of the bikes are also a .complete Watts chassis build, racing in the memorial race. #wattsperfections #muddy creek A post shared by Chad Watts (@dcw240) on May 23, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Speaking of two strokes, I can only imagine the sound...

A little @ryanvillopoto sweetness from the 2-stroke exhibition during opening ceremonies just now at High Point Raceway. @ProMotocross #HighPointMX #Motocross #ProMotocross #RealRacing #ThisIsMoto @kardyphoto A post shared by Racer X Online (@racerxonline) on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

Scottie's Take: High Point trophies.

Who's going to claim these bad boys at High Point today? Let's hear you're picks for the 250/450 overall winner! #dirtbikemagazine @mxdreambikes A post shared by dirtbikemag (@dirtbikemag) on Jun 17, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

Scottie's Take: No words!!

Scottie's Take: Remember this body work?

@builtbike #motocross #dirtbikes A post shared by Dirt Bikes Unlimited™ (@dirt_bike_unlimited) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

Scottie's Take: Check out K-ROC on a mini. See you next week!

Little flash back to 06 on the 85cc Photo by @vaiosteve A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on Jun 14, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT



