Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
6/19/2017 9:52 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Rupert knows where to get the shots at the races, ha! Check his description to see more oddness from High Point.

Lots more nonsense at www. ruparazzi .com

A post shared by Rupert Pellett (@realrupertx) on

 

Michael's Take: Why yes, yes they are.

#saftb

A post shared by John Wessling (@jrwessling) on

 

​Michael's Take: Lil ripper.

 

Michael's Take: Blake Wharton...eat your heart out, Justin Hill is coming for you when the racing career is over.

Redemption Songs in the style of my departed idol Chris Cornell RIP

A post shared by Justin Hill (@justinhill46) on

 

Michael's Take: Please come do my toolbox too...

I realized today I'm an addict...#ifitmakesmoneyitmakessense

A post shared by Drew Hopkins (@dhoppanonomous) on

 

Michael's Take: Little oldie from Brett Cue.

 


Michael's Take: Phil, please return soon...we need more #BadNewsPhil material.

It's his birthday, he can cry if he wants to #happybirthdayFilthy

A post shared by BadNewsPhil (@badnewsphil) on

 

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Zach had quite a lot to deal with the 2nd moto, between the rock in the face and his goggles stuck in visor...to finishing the moto like this. 

@zacho_16 || #ThisIsMoto #RealRacing #theBangers @promotocross

A post shared by Ryne Swanberg (@ryneswanberg) on

 

Scottie's Take: That's quite a jewel, and for a good cause (read the caption).

 

Scottie's Take: Speaking of two strokes, I can only imagine the sound...

 

Scottie's Take: High Point trophies.

 

Scottie's Take: No words!!

 

Scottie's Take: Remember this body work? 

@builtbike #motocross #dirtbikes

A post shared by Dirt Bikes Unlimited™ (@dirt_bike_unlimited) on

 

Scottie's Take: Check out K-ROC on a mini. See you next week! 

Little flash back to 06 on the 85cc Photo by @vaiosteve

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on

 


