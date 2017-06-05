Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Does this count as "natural terrain"?

A post shared by Darian Sanayei (@dsanayei) on Jun 7, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

Michael's Take: You will rewatch this...yikes.

#bruh A post shared by Dean Wilson (@deanwilson15) on Jun 5, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

​Michael's Take: Works vintage trickery.

Very happy with the postman today #oldschoolmoto #pre90 #vmx #kx250 #vipermx #bormiparts #ridethemdonthidethem A post shared by Heath Mac (@heath339) on Jun 8, 2017 at 11:34pm PDT

Michael's Take: Anyone else dreaming of Supercross of this era?

Got to shoot this memorable 2-stroke today. Here is a little inspiration for your build @crtwotwo . #dirtbikemagazine #earlyyearsofmx #tomsgarage #legends A post shared by dirtbikemag (@dirtbikemag) on Jun 8, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

Michael's Take: I love this photo, love it.

.coleseely || @thundervalleymx #theBangers #RealRacing #ThisIsMoto A post shared by Ryne Swanberg (@ryneswanberg) on Jun 9, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

Michael's Take: Home races are the best...

Weekend in Russia @shotbybavo A post shared by Evgeny Bobryshev (@bobryshev777) on Jun 11, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT





Michael's Take: At least he's still looking ahead!

Scrub city A post shared by Darian Sanayei (@dsanayei) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Thankfully, chicks dig scars.

I wont give myself any other option but to get back on top PC @derrickbusch A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on Jun 6, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

Scottie's Take: ...and it's good to see Kenny enjoying himself.

Took her for a rip today @mcboa .company @walkersurfboards #quadfin A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on Jun 11, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

Scottie's Take: The Russian GP was a little muddy.

Frustrating day after such a good Saturday. Did the best I .could in these .conditions. Shoutout to @vaclavlavicka @husqvarnamxgpjm for the hard work today @shotbybavo A post shared by Thomas Covington (@thomasc64) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

Scottie's Take: Lars is not only talented with the wrenches, but he also hauls the mail on the bike.

Scottie's Take: That's one sexy Two Stroke!

I forgot how fun a two stroke is, brings back so many memories. One thing I can say tho..... I still got it thanks to @swapmoto for the edit. We about to drop the hardest vid ever #PREMIX2 #DatWay A post shared by Malcolm Stewart (@malcolmstewart) on Jun 8, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

Scottie's Take: Killer flashback here.

Scottie's Take: See you next week!

@dirt_bike_unlimited #mxfails A post shared by Mx.Fails (+500k) (@mx.fails) on Jun 10, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT



