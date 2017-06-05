Toggle

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
6/12/2017 10:51 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Does this count as "natural terrain"?

A post shared by Darian Sanayei (@dsanayei) on

 

Michael's Take: You will rewatch this...yikes.

#bruh

A post shared by Dean Wilson (@deanwilson15) on

 

​Michael's Take: Works vintage trickery.

 

Michael's Take: Anyone else dreaming of Supercross of this era?

 

Michael's Take: I love this photo, love it.

.coleseely || @thundervalleymx #theBangers #RealRacing #ThisIsMoto

A post shared by Ryne Swanberg (@ryneswanberg) on

 

Michael's Take: Home races are the best...

Weekend in Russia @shotbybavo

A post shared by Evgeny Bobryshev (@bobryshev777) on

 


Michael's Take: At least he's still looking ahead!

Scrub city

A post shared by Darian Sanayei (@dsanayei) on

 

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Thankfully, chicks dig scars.

I wont give myself any other option but to get back on top PC @derrickbusch

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on

 

Scottie's Take: ...and it's good to see Kenny enjoying himself.

Took her for a rip today @mcboa .company @walkersurfboards #quadfin

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on

 

Scottie's Take: The Russian GP was a little muddy.

 

Scottie's Take: Lars is not only talented with the wrenches, but he also hauls the mail on the bike. 

 

Scottie's Take: That's one sexy Two Stroke!

 

Scottie's Take:  Killer flashback here.

 

Scottie's Take: See you next week!

@dirt_bike_unlimited #mxfails

A post shared by Mx.Fails (+500k) (@mx.fails) on

 


