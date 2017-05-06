- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Michael's Take: Kick some ass Roger!
Michael's Take: Non-moto but so painful...
Michael's Take: HAA!
Michael's Take: Factory teams always have the coolest stuff...
Michael's Take: Carson Brown just slaying it on the 125!
Michael's Take: Wonder what Jake Weimer has in store.
Michael's Take: Ummm...that was interesting.
Scottie's Take: Race stories from David Bailey are the coolest.
Scottie's Take: It was great to see the El Chupacabra come out this week, what a ride!
Scottie's Take: The more I see of the Alta, the more I like it.
Scottie's Take: Imagine doing this two weeks after a broken collarbone!
Scottie's Take: This puts the "E" in Epic and the "S" in Style.
Scottie's Take:Look at Kenny doing his best Colton Haaker impression. Someday Kenny, someday lol...
Scottie's Take: No words....See you next week!
smoothies862
6/5/2017 6:42 PM
my wife said its a case. I just shook my head. lol. some people just don't get it.
ocscottie
6/5/2017 6:30 PM
That Kawi engine case is so awesome...or "sano" as we said in the old days.