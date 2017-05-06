Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Kick some ass Roger!

Nice surprise from @alpinestars custom boots and gloves, same with @araiamericas with a nicky replica for the weekend. #LETSGETIT A post shared by Twitter: @RogerHayden95 (@rogerhayden95) on Jun 2, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

Michael's Take: Non-moto but so painful...

​Michael's Take: HAA!

When @blakebaggett4 is feeding the 450, fans be like... @teamrmatvmc @k_shai @kardyphoto #motocross A post shared by Raymond LButts (@rayb1kanobi) on May 30, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

Michael's Take: Factory teams always have the coolest stuff...

Big thanks to @dccummings67 for the new @pelicanprofessional engine cases! Keeping these power plants safe and sound to and from the races. A post shared by 664tparry (@664tparry) on May 30, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT

Michael's Take: Carson Brown just slaying it on the 125!

Found some video of breaking the 125 in a bit ago. A post shared by Carson Brown (@carsonbrown_910) on May 30, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

Michael's Take: Wonder what Jake Weimer has in store.

Headed to the hop up shop. A post shared by @jakeweimer12 on May 31, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT





Michael's Take: Ummm...that was interesting.

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Race stories from David Bailey are the coolest.

One of my favorite memories in racing was at Maggiora, Italy! Last years 30th Anniversary was just as special. Having Gina with me and seeing how they made a spectacular venue even better was a sight to see. So happy to have their support for our race across America team! Check out @maggiorapark for their latest creation. #mxgpofitaly @legendsoftheroad A post shared by David Bailey (@davidbaileymx) on May 19, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Scottie's Take: It was great to see the El Chupacabra come out this week, what a ride!

Some deep ruts in Colorado already || @blakebaggett4 || #ThisIsMoto #RealRacing #ThunderValley #theBangers @promotocross A post shared by Ryne Swanberg (@ryneswanberg) on Jun 3, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

Scottie's Take: The more I see of the Alta, the more I like it.

Ssshhhh don't wake the neighbors #electricbike @altamotors A post shared by monday Hill (@joshill75) on May 25, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Imagine doing this two weeks after a broken collarbone!

Scottie's Take: This puts the "E" in Epic and the "S" in Style.

The King stylin' in Fox's awesome Red Riders gear on his Skip Norfolk-tuned CR250R at Anaheim in 1995 . #StyleForMiles #The #ItsShowtime A post shared by Tony Blazier (@tonyblazier) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

Scottie's Take:Look at Kenny doing his best Colton Haaker impression. Someday Kenny, someday lol...

This one time I tried to be .cool as. And looked like an idiot ... A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on Jun 3, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

Scottie's Take: No words....See you next week!

@dirtbikevideos A post shared by Mx.Fails (+500k) (@mx.fails) on Jun 4, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT



