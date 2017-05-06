Social Scoop 2

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512
13480 ML512 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 371 46 1816 562 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 303 7250 1 463 78 25

ML512
6/5/2017 4:53 PM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Kick some ass Roger!

Nice surprise from @alpinestars custom boots and gloves, same with @araiamericas with a nicky replica for the weekend. #LETSGETIT

A post shared by Twitter: @RogerHayden95 (@rogerhayden95) on

Michael's Take: Non-moto but so painful...

​Michael's Take: HAA!

When @blakebaggett4 is feeding the 450, fans be like... @teamrmatvmc @k_shai @kardyphoto #motocross

A post shared by Raymond LButts (@rayb1kanobi) on

Michael's Take: Factory teams always have the coolest stuff...

Michael's Take: Carson Brown just slaying it on the 125!

Found some video of breaking the 125 in a bit ago.

A post shared by Carson Brown (@carsonbrown_910) on

Michael's Take: Wonder what Jake Weimer has in store.

Headed to the hop up shop.

A post shared by @jakeweimer12 on


Michael's Take: Ummm...that was interesting.

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Race stories from David Bailey are the coolest.

Scottie's Take: It was great to see the El Chupacabra come out this week, what a ride!

Scottie's Take: The more I see of the Alta, the more I like it.

Ssshhhh don't wake the neighbors #electricbike @altamotors

A post shared by monday Hill (@joshill75) on

Scottie's Take: Imagine doing this two weeks after a broken collarbone!

Two weeks ago I had a crash on a double jump that resulted in a fractured and separated .collarbone. #erzberg2017 was looking pretty bleak but with the help of some amazing people doing physical therapy and unwilling to let the work I had already put into this years run at erzberg go to waste. I jumped back on the bike 12 days later. I .could have easily sat back had a nice summer vacation sipping margaritas by the lake. But that's not who I am and that's not what others expect of me. Now unless I forget to put gas in my bike again and hit some jump you will see me at #theirongiant in a few weeks. Glad I won't have to sit out and watch cause I can't handle this shit taste in my mouth another year. #erzbergwer .comingforyou #dontcallit .comeback

A post shared by Colton Haaker (@coltonhaaker) on

Scottie's Take: This puts the "E" in Epic and the "S" in Style.

Scottie's Take:Look at Kenny doing his best Colton Haaker impression. Someday Kenny, someday lol...

This one time I tried to be .cool as. And looked like an idiot ...

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on

Scottie's Take: No words....See you next week!

@dirtbikevideos

A post shared by Mx.Fails (+500k) (@mx.fails) on


Related: Social Scoop
Social Scoop
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
2 comments

  • smoothies862

    6/5/2017 6:42 PM

    my wife said its a case. I just shook my head. lol. some people just don't get it.

  • ocscottie

    6/5/2017 6:30 PM

    That Kawi engine case is so awesome...or "sano" as we said in the old days.