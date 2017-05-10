Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop.

Vital MX member ML512
13480 ML512 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 371 46 1790 562 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 301 7252 1 462 78 25

ML512
5/30/2017 8:36 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: OMG, I have no words...

Michael's Take: Scrubs in the snow.

Winter in Latvia again.- @gatisfrinde

A post shared by Pauls Jonass (@paulsjonass41) on

​Michael's Take: Ring-a-ding-ding-ding...

Michael's Take: CameronMcAdoo had a huge get-off at Glen Helen...and our friend Yoshi from Enzo had a front row seat, ha.

Michael's Take: Who needs brakes when you can just scrub speed with your elbow.

When you rub elbows with @elitomac... #turnttuesday #hinsonracing #hinsonclutch #motocross #moto @kardyphoto

A post shared by Hinson Clutch Components (@hinsonracing) on

Michael's Take:Speaking of Eli Tomac, here's a clip of him doing some training...


Michael's Take: Suzuki World MXGP's team bus is pretty cool looking!

It never stops

A post shared by Stefan Everts Full (@s72forever) on

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Throwback from The King, the chrome pants rule!

#tbt who remembers this? #chromepants #nofear #winning

A post shared by @jeremymcgrath2 on

Scottie's Take: It's a shame Kenny hasn't been able to defend his title, the redplate looks sick.

She is too pretty not too be out there plenty of years left to put my red rocket on the top spot !

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on

Scottie's Take: These are some of the most iconic graphics of all time.

Scottie's Take: Broc Tickle looked awesome at Hangtown, Vexea hit it out of the park.

Scottie's Take: Hangtown had some of the coolest trophies ever.

Who's taking these home? Tell us your Top Three 250 predictions! #HangtownMX #ProMotocross

A post shared by Hangtown Mx (@hangtownmx) on

Scottie's Take:Look at that...no words. See you next week!

0 comments