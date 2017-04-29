Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: For those that love to talk about the "natural terrain" of Glen Helen...this IS NOT NATURAL...yikes.

Send it Sunday on a Thursday. Vid - @randylawrence4130 #bigboypants A post shared by tallon lafountaine (@tallonlafountaine) on May 11, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

Michael's Take: Little too close for comfort.

Get up close and personal with @guybmoto 's camera! A post shared by Cole Seely (@coleseely) on May 12, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT

​Michael's Take: We found James Stewart! Sorta.

Michael's Take: Mmmm...sand corners.

TGO @joshzoppelt videos A post shared by Chase Sexton (@chasesexton486) on May 12, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

Michael's Take: Backyard Supercross at its best.

Michael's Take: Ohh Arenacrash...

Sometimes Monday hits pretty hard #AMSOILAX #MoreIntense A post shared by AMSOIL Arenacross (@arenacross) on May 15, 2017 at 6:18am PDT





Michael's Take: Kyle Chisholm will be heading North this Summer with a new Canadian MX team.

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: This is just sick!

Combo line. Tell me how you wheelie feel @zacastation @kawasakiusa A post shared by Slay (@axellhodges) on May 9, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

Scottie's Take: ...as is this, wait for the sketchy second run!

@nitrocircus @nitroworldgamesofficial is taking the quarter pipe up a notch. Excited to see how high we can start boosting this big dog. Got a little to much carve on the s .cond clip first day was a success #nitrocircus #nitroworldgames #32ft #puckered A post shared by Slay (@axellhodges) on May 12, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Kenny's bored, and creative.

Give a guy a toy truck and some stickers... @honda_powersports_us #HRC #RideRed A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on May 10, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

Scottie's Take: This is a lot of "prizes" in one pic. Congrats Champ!

Still smiling from the best weekend thanks for the memories Las Vegas #2017SXChamp #BacktoBacktoBack @chasey .com @ryneswanberg A post shared by Lindsay Dungey (@lindsay_dungey) on May 8, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

Scottie's Take: ...and congrats to BB4!

She's officially a Baggett now! @k_shai This week I got the chance to have a discreet wedding with the love of my life. Taking our relationship to love and marriage! Placing that s .cond ring on her finger and saying I Do was an amazing moment towards our future. A post shared by Blake Baggett (@blakebaggett4) on May 13, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Awesome memory, the whole crowd had goosebumps the size of the whoops.

That was fun! I was stressin a little bit, but it was fun. Thanks to Ricky James and the James family for pitching that idea #Anaheim @therickyjohnson @road2r .covery @legendsoftheroad @ride100percent A post shared by David Bailey (@davidbaileymx) on May 6, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

Scottie's Take: Did anyone ever figure out what this meant?

2017 A post shared by Chad Reed (@crtwotwo) on May 6, 2017 at 11:48pm PDT



