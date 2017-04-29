Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop.

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
5/15/2017 8:55 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: For those that love to talk about the "natural terrain" of Glen Helen...this IS NOT NATURAL...yikes.

Send it Sunday on a Thursday. Vid - @randylawrence4130 #bigboypants

A post shared by tallon lafountaine (@tallonlafountaine) on

Michael's Take: Little too close for comfort.

Get up close and personal with @guybmoto 's camera!

A post shared by Cole Seely (@coleseely) on

​Michael's Take: We found James Stewart! Sorta.

Michael's Take: Mmmm...sand corners.

TGO @joshzoppelt videos

A post shared by Chase Sexton (@chasesexton486) on

Michael's Take: Backyard Supercross at its best.

Michael's Take: Ohh Arenacrash...

Sometimes Monday hits pretty hard #AMSOILAX #MoreIntense

A post shared by AMSOIL Arenacross (@arenacross) on


Michael's Take: Kyle Chisholm will be heading North this Summer with a new Canadian MX team.

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: This is just sick!

Combo line. Tell me how you wheelie feel @zacastation @kawasakiusa

A post shared by Slay (@axellhodges) on

Scottie's Take: ...as is this, wait for the sketchy second run!

Scottie's Take: Kenny's bored, and creative.

Give a guy a toy truck and some stickers... @honda_powersports_us #HRC #RideRed

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on

Scottie's Take: This is a lot of "prizes" in one pic. Congrats Champ!

Scottie's Take: ...and congrats to BB4!

Scottie's Take: Awesome memory, the whole crowd had goosebumps the size of the whoops.

Scottie's Take: Did anyone ever figure out what this meant?

2017

A post shared by Chad Reed (@crtwotwo) on


