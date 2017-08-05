- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Michael's Take: Never, ever quit or give in...Zacho proved that this past weekend.
Michael's Take: Now that's a Vegas themed helmet.
Michael's Take: At MTF they train for everything; including Hurricanes, Typhoons, Tsunamis...
Michael's Take: It was an emotional night...
Michael's Take: More goodies from Las Vegas.
Michael's Take: Low rider...
Michael's Take: That's how you jump a train.
Scottie's Take: Tough to see Kenny in the situation, here's to a speedy recovery K-ROC!
Scottie's Take: The outdoors are right around the corner and you know J-Mart will be ready.
Scottie's Take:If you put a soundtrack to this, you wouldn't even know Josh was on the Alta Electric bike.
Scottie's Take: More outdoor practice but RAW like sushi with El Hombre.
Scottie's Take: Cool LitPro info from Vegas, 66MPH!
Scottie's Take: Championships come with some cool memorabilia.
Scottie's Take:Check out lil Marvin back in 2003, you can still tell it's him. See you next week!
5/8/2017 10:01 AM
Kinda cool how the Altas dont seem to require wearing as much protective gear...lol