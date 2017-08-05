Social Scoop 1

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
5/8/2017 9:12 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Never, ever quit or give in...Zacho proved that this past weekend.

@tfant612 got this great shot of @zacho_16 pit board! SO TRUE ! 2017 East Coast Champ @tfant612

Michael's Take: Now that's a Vegas themed helmet.

Fresh Las Vegas @beamdesigns paint job on an @araiamericas helmet for the weekend..... DOPE!!

​Michael's Take: At MTF they train for everything; including Hurricanes, Typhoons, Tsunamis...

Meanwhile in Cairo. #mud #rain

Michael's Take: It was an emotional night...

Michael's Take: More goodies from Las Vegas.

The girl is looking good .coming into #lasvegas this weekend.

A post shared by Isaiah Murph (@isaiah_murph) on

Michael's Take: Low rider...

DNF for @jeremyseewer91 in race 2! #mxgp #mxgplatvia #mx #motocross #suzukiracing #motoverte

Michael's Take: That's how you jump a train.

Sending it over a train! Tag someone who needs to see this .colbyraha

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Tough to see Kenny in the situation, here's to a speedy recovery K-ROC!

PT

Scottie's Take: The outdoors are right around the corner and you know J-Mart will be ready.

Short and sweet @honda_powersports_us @fchonda @pedro129

Scottie's Take:If you put a soundtrack to this, you wouldn't even know Josh was on the Alta Electric bike.

Scottie's Take: More outdoor practice but RAW like sushi with El Hombre.

RAW @tomjournet_

Scottie's Take: Cool LitPro info from Vegas, 66MPH!

Scottie's Take: Championships come with some cool memorabilia.

Scottie's Take:Check out lil Marvin back in 2003, you can still tell it's him. See you next week!

#tbt 2003. Yes it's a 85cc lol

  • Deal Brothers Trailers

    5/8/2017 10:01 AM

    Kinda cool how the Altas dont seem to require wearing as much protective gear...lol