Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Never, ever quit or give in...Zacho proved that this past weekend.

@tfant612 got this great shot of @zacho_16 pit board! SO TRUE ! 2017 East Coast Champ @tfant612 A post shared by dirtbikemag (@dirtbikemag) on May 6, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT

Michael's Take: Now that's a Vegas themed helmet.

Fresh Las Vegas @beamdesigns paint job on an @araiamericas helmet for the weekend..... DOPE!! A post shared by Justin Bogle (@justinbogle19) on May 4, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

​Michael's Take: At MTF they train for everything; including Hurricanes, Typhoons, Tsunamis...

Meanwhile in Cairo. #mud #rain A post shared by Millsaps Training Facility (@mtfmx) on May 4, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

Michael's Take: It was an emotional night...

I was walking through the pits last night after the race and I found this. It looks like it had the word champ; written on it and @j_shan_ got mad, broke it and threw it on the ground after @versacesavatgy17 lost the championship. A post shared by MotoForever (@moto4ever) on May 7, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

Michael's Take: More goodies from Las Vegas.

The girl is looking good .coming into #lasvegas this weekend. A post shared by Isaiah Murph (@isaiah_murph) on May 4, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT

Michael's Take: Low rider...

DNF for @jeremyseewer91 in race 2! #mxgp #mxgplatvia #mx #motocross #suzukiracing #motoverte A post shared by Haudiquert Pascal (@haudik57) on May 7, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT





Michael's Take: That's how you jump a train.

Sending it over a train! Tag someone who needs to see this .colbyraha A post shared by Official Motocross Instagram (@motocrossig) on May 8, 2017 at 5:24am PDT

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Tough to see Kenny in the situation, here's to a speedy recovery K-ROC!

PT A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on May 2, 2017 at 5:15am PDT

Scottie's Take: The outdoors are right around the corner and you know J-Mart will be ready.

Short and sweet @honda_powersports_us @fchonda @pedro129 A post shared by Jeremy Martin (@jeremymartin6) on May 2, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

Scottie's Take:If you put a soundtrack to this, you wouldn't even know Josh was on the Alta Electric bike.

Sunset laps on @dangerboydeegan's SX track after work. The @altamotors bike is so .convenient for last minute rides like today. @sonnyleonti #lowmaintenance #electricbike #deegan38 A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on May 3, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

Scottie's Take: More outdoor practice but RAW like sushi with El Hombre.

RAW @tomjournet_ A post shared by Jason Anderson (@elhombre_21) on May 4, 2017 at 9:39pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Cool LitPro info from Vegas, 66MPH!

Scottie's Take: Championships come with some cool memorabilia.

Scottie's Take:Check out lil Marvin back in 2003, you can still tell it's him. See you next week!

#tbt 2003. Yes it's a 85cc lol A post shared by #Marvin Musquin #25 (@marvinmusquin25) on May 4, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT



