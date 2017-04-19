Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Holy...

Lucky to save this one... Had a big stone on the take off. #sorrytrener A post shared by Pauls Jonass (@paulsjonass41) on Apr 29, 2017 at 4:58am PDT

Michael's Take: Aaron Gwin came from moto, so this counts.

Whips for show, .corners for dough. : @aarongwin1 #bike #mtb #newzealand #crazy #fast A post shared by Red Bull (@redbull) on May 1, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

​Michael's Take: One more mountain bike post, because it made me chuckle.

Michael's Take: Wow, that's actually a selfie "stick".

@bq365 really is addicted to his phone... On a side note, what do you think of his selfie stick? #365mx #GoPro A post shared by 365MX (@365mx) on Apr 29, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

Michael's Take: Look out! Ken Roczen is training the next future German Supercross champion!

That one scared me a little - @bushy33 @jelderda275 A post shared by Ryan Surratt (@ryansurratt_338) on Apr 18, 2017 at 10:58pm PDT

Michael's Take: Christian Craig starts his day off right.

Proper way to start off A post shared by Christian Craig (@_christiancraig) on Apr 25, 2017 at 10:11am PDT





Michael's Take: New way to celebrate a win? Ha...

@dirt_bike_unlimited #dirtbikevideos #dirtbikes #ride #motocross #braap A post shared by Dirt Bike Videos (@dirtbikevideos) on Apr 23, 2017 at 11:54pm PDT

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: More B&W goodness from Swanny.

@ryandungey #supercrosslive A post shared by Ryne Swanberg (@ryneswanberg) on Apr 29, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Here's a flyover of the Davi Millsaps casa...anyone up for a new pad?

Putting our home up for sale so here is a .cool little drone shot I did with my @gopro #karma please only write me if your serious about it. We are looking forward to our next adventure. #gonnamissthishouse #murrieta #realestate #dreamhome #homeforsale A post shared by Davi Millsaps #18 (@davimillsaps) on Apr 26, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

Scottie's Take: ColeSeely takes us in a time machine to four years ago.

Here's a #tbt ! Crazy it's been 4 years since we made this. Yo @cameronbaird I think it's time to make a new one! A post shared by Cole Seely (@coleseely) on Apr 20, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

Scottie's Take: I agree with Tony, definitely one of the best looking factory bikes.

For my money, one of the best looking factory bikes of all time, @rickycarmichael 's 2005 Supercross title winning Makita Suzuki RM250 #GOATSmoker #Braaap #SmokeEmIfYaGotEm #Zook A post shared by Tony Blazier (@tonyblazier) on Apr 27, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

Scottie's Take: GuyB always seem to be at the right place, at the right time.

Scottie's Take: Hubba, hubba, hubba...dang thats a lot of hubs!

There's a hub or two at @fasterusa, keep an eye out for Pit Stop feature next week on the Murrieta, CA based wheel .company. A post shared by vitalmx (@vitalmx) on Apr 28, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

Scottie's Take:Holeshot!!! See you next week.

@dirtbikevideos A post shared by Mx.Fails (500k) (@mx.fails) on Apr 30, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT



