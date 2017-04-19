Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
5/2/2017 3:25 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Holy...

Lucky to save this one... Had a big stone on the take off. #sorrytrener

Michael's Take: Aaron Gwin came from moto, so this counts.

Whips for show, .corners for dough. : @aarongwin1 #bike #mtb #newzealand #crazy #fast

​Michael's Take: One more mountain bike post, because it made me chuckle.

Michael's Take: Wow, that's actually a selfie "stick".

Michael's Take: Look out! Ken Roczen is training the next future German Supercross champion!

That one scared me a little - @bushy33 @jelderda275

A post shared by Ryan Surratt (@ryansurratt_338) on

Michael's Take: Christian Craig starts his day off right.

Proper way to start off

Michael's Take: New way to celebrate a win? Ha...

@dirt_bike_unlimited #dirtbikevideos #dirtbikes #ride #motocross #braap

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: More B&W goodness from Swanny.

@ryandungey #supercrosslive

Scottie's Take: Here's a flyover of the Davi Millsaps casa...anyone up for a new pad?

Scottie's Take: ColeSeely takes us in a time machine to four years ago.

Scottie's Take: I agree with Tony, definitely one of the best looking factory bikes.

Scottie's Take: GuyB always seem to be at the right place, at the right time.

Scottie's Take: Hubba, hubba, hubba...dang thats a lot of hubs!

Scottie's Take:Holeshot!!! See you next week.

@dirtbikevideos

