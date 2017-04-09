Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
4/24/2017 6:52 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Holy...

Close call last night. Could have been really bad.



Michael's Take: Carson Brown's keeping it loose.

Took advantage of the nice weather the other day.



​Michael's Take: I NEED this...

Michael's Take: Loving the moto Legos.

Michael's Take: Ryan almost took a bit to far there!

That one scared me a little - @bushy33 @jelderda275



Michael's Take: Long-dart throwback with Brett Cue.

#tbt to before @bq365 learned how to whip #365 #365MX #ridemoremx VIDEO - @daytondaft




Michael's Take: Gators...

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: What a race in SLCSaturdaynight, and this is a keeper...who knows the next time we see two red plates at the same time on the track in the premier class.

Scottie's Take: One leggers are so cool!

Scottie's Take: No leggers are even cooler.

Gettin them style points on t .co tuesday.



Scottie's Take: Justin Hill had a cool helmet tribute to Vale46.

@motogp is in this weekend! #tribute @valeyellow46



Scottie's Take: Congrats on the Championship Justin!!

West Coast Champ



Scottie's Take: Look at all the carbon fiber! Drool...

Scottie's Take: A lot has changed since '86, but you could still line up in this gear today and look cool, it's timeless. See you next week!


