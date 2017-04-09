Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Holy...

Close call last night. Could have been really bad. A post shared by vincefriese (@vincefriese) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

Michael's Take: Carson Brown's keeping it loose.

Took advantage of the nice weather the other day. A post shared by Carson Brown (@carsonbrown_910) on Apr 20, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

​Michael's Take: I NEED this...

Michael's Take: Loving the moto Legos.

Michael's Take: Ryan almost took a bit to far there!

That one scared me a little - @bushy33 @jelderda275 A post shared by Ryan Surratt (@ryansurratt_338) on Apr 18, 2017 at 10:58pm PDT

Michael's Take: Long-dart throwback with Brett Cue.

#tbt to before @bq365 learned how to whip #365 #365MX #ridemoremx VIDEO - @daytondaft A post shared by 365MX (@365motocross) on Apr 20, 2017 at 6:22am PDT





Michael's Take: Gators...

Back to my first time paddle boarding in Florida, then finding out there is gators in there but don't worry I won't knock you down @deanwilson15 @sarahvanicek A post shared by Jessie Huntley (@jessiehuntley_) on Apr 22, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: What a race in SLCSaturdaynight, and this is a keeper...who knows the next time we see two red plates at the same time on the track in the premier class.

Scottie's Take: One leggers are so cool!

Scottie's Take: No leggers are even cooler.

Gettin them style points on t .co tuesday. A post shared by Jason Anderson (@elhombre_21) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Justin Hill had a cool helmet tribute to Vale46.

@motogp is in this weekend! #tribute @valeyellow46 A post shared by Justin Hill (@justinhill46) on Apr 22, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

Scottie's Take: Congrats on the Championship Justin!!

West Coast Champ A post shared by Justin Hill (@justinhill46) on Apr 23, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

Scottie's Take: Look at all the carbon fiber! Drool...

Scottie's Take: A lot has changed since '86, but you could still line up in this gear today and look cool, it's timeless. See you next week!

A lot has changed since 1986. No more Binghampton, no more 500's or 2-strokes and no more open face helmets, but the respect Jeff Ward and I have for each other is still alive! #bottomedout #MXAphoto @legendsoftheroad A post shared by David Bailey (@davidbaileymx) on Apr 18, 2017 at 8:18am PDT



