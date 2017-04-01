Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
4/17/2017 6:03 PM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Weston is out training and being a badass, as usual. Looking forward to seeing him back on the line come Hangtown... Also, if you're a moto guy that spends some time pedaling in Lycra, check out Spandex Stampede. By moto guys and supporting moto riders.

Super rad to see @westonpeick back on the mend from his wrist injury. Looking forward to seeing him line up at Hangtown

Michael's Take: Oh, how the time flies.

Never gets old. Happy 30th @jl338. #birthday #supercross #MX #motocross #wewentfast

​Michael's Take: What an awesome view and photo.

Michael's Take:So...many...goggles...

My dirty laundry from @mxgp guess how many @ride100percent goggles #4rows #3levels #4races #9riders

Michael's Take:Whoops!

Michael's Take: Made my Monday better.

I know you said you felt rusty because you haven't rode in awhile but didn't realize it was this bad @newty277

Michael's Take: Next weekend...

3 to go for the 3. @racekawasaki @elitomac

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Happy belated Easter everyone!

From the FMF Family to yours, have a Happy Easter! #happyeaster #FMFPower #2StrokePower

Scottie's Take: Miss you Kenny. (B&W Photography rules)

PC @emeryphoto

Scottie's Take: The daily grind, these guys are truly animals.

Scottie's Take: Here's a double from Jessy Nelson, great to see life's going well in his transition, believe me it's not an easy one...check out his Sprinter van.

Scottie's Take:...and best of all, back in the dirt with a full factory Polaris ride.

Scottie's Take: Crank up the volume!

@tywoz760 ripping into Wednesday! Location: Orlando MX Park #FMFPower #Repost @mxptv

Scottie's Take: Two words: Panic...rev.... See you next week!

#MxFails @dirtbikevideos vid: @wyattwalrus @ludwig725

