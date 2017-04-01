Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Weston is out training and being a badass, as usual. Looking forward to seeing him back on the line come Hangtown... Also, if you're a moto guy that spends some time pedaling in Lycra, check out Spandex Stampede. By moto guys and supporting moto riders.

Super rad to see @westonpeick back on the mend from his wrist injury. Looking forward to seeing him line up at Hangtown A post shared by disrupting the Industry (@spndxstampede) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT

Michael's Take: Oh, how the time flies.

Never gets old. Happy 30th @jl338. #birthday #supercross #MX #motocross #wewentfast A post shared by Brett J. Smith (@wewentfast) on Apr 8, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

​Michael's Take: What an awesome view and photo.

Haha thats a funny picture! @antoniocairoli @tiga243 great moments! Thanks to the whole @mxgpyamaha team for everything! Cheeeeerss bro A post shared by Arnaud Tonus (@arnaudtonus) on Apr 17, 2017 at 4:28am PDT

Michael's Take:So...many...goggles...

My dirty laundry from @mxgp guess how many @ride100percent goggles #4rows #3levels #4races #9riders A post shared by John Kuzo (@jkuzo25) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

Michael's Take:Whoops!

You all laughed at my crash after the Win in Seattle, But look at that bruise I got from it ! #StillCantBelieveIReallyDidThat #GladIMadeYouAllLaugh #ButIWontDoItAgain A post shared by #Marvin Musquin #25 (@marvinmusquin25) on Apr 11, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT

Michael's Take: Made my Monday better.

I know you said you felt rusty because you haven't rode in awhile but didn't realize it was this bad @newty277 A post shared by Dean Wilson (@deanwilson15) on Apr 17, 2017 at 9:21am PDT





Michael's Take: Next weekend...

3 to go for the 3. @racekawasaki @elitomac A post shared by Mike Williamson (@mikejwilliamson) on Apr 17, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Happy belated Easter everyone!

From the FMF Family to yours, have a Happy Easter! #happyeaster #FMFPower #2StrokePower A post shared by FMF Racing Official (@fmf73) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

Scottie's Take: Miss you Kenny. (B&W Photography rules)

PC @emeryphoto A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on Apr 14, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

Scottie's Take: The daily grind, these guys are truly animals.

A post shared by Adam Cianciarulo (@adamcianciarulo) on Apr 10, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

Scottie's Take: Here's a double from Jessy Nelson, great to see life's going well in his transition, believe me it's not an easy one...check out his Sprinter van.

What an amazing group of people over @waltersmbsprinter I can't say enough good things about the people and service. Thank you for everything! A post shared by JessyNelson13 (@jessynelson13) on Mar 31, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

Scottie's Take:...and best of all, back in the dirt with a full factory Polaris ride.

@jessynelson13 has announced joining the Polaris RZR Factory Racing Team! Jessy will have additional support from Troy Lee Designs, Tenson Tires, Walker Evans Racing, Spa .co USA, SDR and Cage WRX. Special thanks to @therj37 @mike_emerson44 for pulling this all together. Congrats Jessy! A post shared by Troy Lee Designs | Moto (@tld_moto) on Apr 14, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Crank up the volume!

@tywoz760 ripping into Wednesday! Location: Orlando MX Park #FMFPower #Repost @mxptv A post shared by FMF Racing Official (@fmf73) on Apr 12, 2017 at 6:16am PDT

Scottie's Take: Two words: Panic...rev.... See you next week!

#MxFails @dirtbikevideos vid: @wyattwalrus @ludwig725 A post shared by Mx.Fails (500k) (@mx.fails) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT



