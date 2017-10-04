- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop
Michael's Take:We fired up our Vital MX Dream Bike. Head here (Contest Page) for the details on winning this bad boy...
Michael's Take: Josh has been having a pretty solid season, but took a trip to Endonesia this weekend...
Michael's Take: The helicopter?...
Michael's Take: Legos make things better...right?
Michael's Take: Speaking of Legos, check out the Enticknap brothers.
Michael's Take: Google it.
Michael's Take:Now that's a throwback, did you know Marvin Musquin first raced Supercross in the US all the way back in 2007? Made the main at A1 on the West coast...
Scottie's Take: The new 2018 Suzuki's look hot!
Scottie's Take: Smiles for miles!!!
Scottie's Take: I still have a stack of these mags, they were so epic back in the day.
Scottie's Take: Stoked on Marvin pulling the WSaturdaynight, sans the post race crash...LOL.
Scottie's Take:This looks pretty dang cool for recording laps.
Scottie's Take: Speaking of Seely, it's going to be cool having Christian Craig join him in the HRC semi this summer.
Scottie's Take: Look who's talking, cool to see. See you next week!
moto-moto
4/10/2017 10:16 AM
ML512,
Are those Lego figures one-offs? Or is there a location where these can be bought?