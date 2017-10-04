Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take:We fired up our Vital MX Dream Bike. Head here (Contest Page) for the details on winning this bad boy...

Michael's Take: Josh has been having a pretty solid season, but took a trip to Endonesia this weekend...

Not exactly how I planned my weekend in Seattle but after watching the video Doc said I was done for the night. Rang my bell a little. On a good note those Ankles be looking solid! joining the OTB gang. A post shared by Josh Grant (@joshgrant33) on Apr 9, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

​Michael's Take: The helicopter?...

360 skills, or epic fail?! Tag someone who rides like this! Follow us @dirtbikemedia for more! Via @dailymotomedia A post shared by Dirtbike Media - Motocross (@dirtbikemedia) on Apr 6, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT

Michael's Take: Legos make things better...right?

Michael's Take: Speaking of Legos, check out the Enticknap brothers.

Michael's Take: Google it.

Made some graphics for old gregg! #oldgregg #everdrinkbaileysfromashoe @ianthehumanbein @tigerlacey A post shared by 180Decals (@180decals) on Mar 31, 2017 at 12:24am PDT





Michael's Take:Now that's a throwback, did you know Marvin Musquin first raced Supercross in the US all the way back in 2007? Made the main at A1 on the West coast...

Congrats to @marvinmusquin25 on an excellent ride last night in Seattle @vitalmx A post shared by Tony Blazier (@tonyblazier) on Apr 9, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: The new 2018 Suzuki's look hot!

Scottie's Take: Smiles for miles!!!

Dang PW50 is harder to start than my 450! A post shared by Christian Craig (@_christiancraig) on Apr 8, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Scottie's Take: I still have a stack of these mags, they were so epic back in the day.

Another #RAAM #thelegendsoftheroad @davidbaileymx from #1983 #motocross #supercross #ThisIsMoto @road2r .covery A post shared by Racer X Online (@racerxonline) on Apr 6, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Stoked on Marvin pulling the WSaturdaynight, sans the post race crash...LOL.

Scottie's Take:This looks pretty dang cool for recording laps.

Check out how easy the @gopro #karmadrone is to get a rad shot with! A post shared by Cole Seely (@coleseely) on Mar 21, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Speaking of Seely, it's going to be cool having Christian Craig join him in the HRC semi this summer.

Gahhhhhhhhhh A post shared by Christian Craig (@_christiancraig) on Apr 6, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Look who's talking, cool to see. See you next week!

Look who's talking A post shared by Jason Weigandt (@jasonygant) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:52am PDT



