Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Here's some serious throwback footage of James Stewart back in his KX125 days at home.

​Michael's Take: That's some catlike reflexes...

@ramylleralves222 seriously how did you get up that fast? #js7freestone A post shared by Tom Journet (@tomjournet_) on Mar 25, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

Michael's Take: Nothing says Monday like a footpegs to the nuts!

Damn @dilanschwartz glad you're okay after that one Homie was on another level this week! A post shared by Tom Journet (@tomjournet_) on Mar 25, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

Michael's Take: Brett's Vlogs crack me up...

Got to spend the weekend with my good friends @jimmyalbertson @gabeherndon @georgiaalbertson @cydherndon @bmc_88 and @david_milam - Click the link in my bio and subscribe to the @ride365com YouTube page to check out the latest vlog from the Albertson house in Shawnee! A post shared by Brett Cue (@bq365) on Mar 26, 2017 at 9:07pm PDT

Michael's Take: I really suck at wheelies...maybe this contraption is the answer...

Wheelie Master 8000 - When you want to learn to wheelie a motorcycle, but need to be at work on Monday uninjured. I built this thing in my garage last weekend and it kicks ass! #ktm #texasadventure A post shared by David Hawkins (@dhawkinstx) on Mar 31, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT





Michael's Take: That's a lot of broken stuff...Get well soon Zach Taylor!

How to take a bath with two broken arms two broken ankles broken pelvis and sacrum. @xbrandzman is home and dealing with it. The pain is gnarly at times and It's going to take some time but he is such a tough kid he is making the best of it. That smile makes me smile! A post shared by @xbrandrt on Mar 29, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: This is insanity.

Riding skinnies and launching bikes up rock cliffs!!! Watch the full video of this epic day of Erzberg training with @kyleredmond777 on the @plaeco YouTube channel. Link in bio! A post shared by Colton Haaker (@coltonhaaker) on Apr 1, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

Scottie's Take: These two gave us an incredible show on two wheels, pushing each other to the limit.

After watching the St. Louis SX last night I thought of the time I had a 7 point lead heading into Hollister and @therickyjohnson cut it to 4 after the first moto. Tight racing for the title brings out the best in the riders and is good for us fans! A post shared by David Bailey (@davidbaileymx) on Apr 2, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Here's an update on Cody Gilmore, it's amazing what he has been through and I'm sure he will fight through this.

Scottie's Take: Pure fun!

Check out that roost!!! Found @danielsanders_11 laying some laps down (and his bike!) this arvo so ended up riding some fun laps with him. #FrontPaddock #GrassTrack A post shared by Shane Watts (@wattsy125) on Mar 31, 2017 at 1:53am PDT

Scottie's Take: Close call! This is not how GuyB likes to make the TV broadcasts.

Wrong place at the right time. A post shared by Steve Giberson (@guybmoto) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:46pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Tony has his own Lego!

A post shared by Tony Cairoli (@antoniocairoli) on Mar 29, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

Scottie's Take: I love Kardy's photography, this is such a cool shot. See you next week.

I love @ryandungey style when he's forced to charge. That said, I've gotten a bunch of cool Dungey pics lately! #SupercrossLIVE #SXonFOX #DropTheGate #StLouisSX me A post shared by Jeff Kardas (@kardyphoto) on Apr 2, 2017 at 9:21am PDT



