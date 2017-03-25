Social Scoop

ML512
4/3/2017 9:30 AM

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take:Today kicks off our Vital MX Dream Bike giveaway! Head here (Contest Page) for the details on winning this bad boy...

Michael's Take: Here's some serious throwback footage of James Stewart back in his KX125 days at home.

​Michael's Take: That's some catlike reflexes...

@ramylleralves222 seriously how did you get up that fast? #js7freestone

Michael's Take: Nothing says Monday like a footpegs to the nuts!

Damn @dilanschwartz glad you're okay after that one Homie was on another level this week!

Michael's Take: Brett's Vlogs crack me up...

Michael's Take: I really suck at wheelies...maybe this contraption is the answer...


Michael's Take: That's a lot of broken stuff...Get well soon Zach Taylor!

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: This is insanity.

Scottie's Take: These two gave us an incredible show on two wheels, pushing each other to the limit.

Scottie's Take: Here's an update on Cody Gilmore, it's amazing what he has been through and I'm sure he will fight through this.

Scottie's Take: Pure fun!

Scottie's Take: Close call! This is not how GuyB likes to make the TV broadcasts.

Wrong place at the right time.

Scottie's Take: Tony has his own Lego!

Scottie's Take: I love Kardy's photography, this is such a cool shot. See you next week.


