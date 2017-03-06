Social Scoop
Michael's Picks
Michael's Take: Non-moto, but totally made my week!
Michael's Take: My neck and back hurt just from looking at Van Horebeek in this photo...
Michael's Take: C'mon everyone, show your support for Twitch, HA...
Michael's Take: I support Lego skits for Press Releases, who's with me!??
Michael's Take: Ohh Jimmy, you rascal...
Michael's Take: Who needs a GoPro when you have PhonePro.
Michael's Take: Shh...Shoei's top secret foam helmet.
Scottie's Picks
Scottie's Take: Axell Hodges' whips are insane.
Scottie's Take: This freeway jump made the local news. Such a huge gap!
Scottie's Take: Excited to see J-Mart on the HRC 450 this weekend in Daytona.
Scottie's Take: Good to see Kenny out of the hospital and getting a sweat on.
Scottie's Take: Wonder if this violin takes premix?
Scottie's Take: Rad to see BQ giving back to the kids.
Scottie's Take: Style points: 0 See you next week!
Arminas Jasikonis Axell Hodges Jeremy Martin Jeremy Seewer Jeremy van Horebeek Jimmy Albertson Ken Roczen Shoei Social Scoop
