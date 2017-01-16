Social Scoop 1

Michael's Take: It's Monday and it's time to take a trip to Endonesia, courtesy of Arenacrash.

Michael's Take: The Factory Yamaha boys have stepped up the look of there pit area this year, and I'm not sure why but I really like the car racing seats they have sitting in the rider's corners. Yes, stupid stuff like this catches my eye.

Michael's Take: Got to love it when you accidentally get stuff like this, ha.

Michael's Take: San Diego was interesting, to say the least.

Michael's Take: Oddly enough, this is how I feel about Southern California right now. Raining and mud, a bit chilly, but with the occasional sunshine...weird.

Michael's Take: Yikes!

Michael's Take: And the cause.

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: This K-ROC mural time lapse is pretty awesome.

Scottie's Take: Blake Bagget really got the power to the ground!

Scottie's Take: Little throwback to the bad boy of moto, and to this day his threads still bring action on our forum.

Scottie's Take: Hard fought battle on the track, and pure class when the war is over. What a show these two put on!

Scottie's Take: Eli's lid was really special for SD.

Scottie's Take: ...and check out this all chrome job for Fro, that's badass! I love candy/chrome colors.

Scottie's Take: See you next week! Now dream of railing this berm...

1 comment

  • navalseabee

    1/16/2017 1:33 PM

    Social Scoop is one of my favorite things on this page