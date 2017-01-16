Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

It's Monday and it's time to take a trip to Endonesia, courtesy of Arenacrash.

The Factory Yamaha boys have stepped up the look of there pit area this year, and I'm not sure why but I really like the car racing seats they have sitting in the rider's corners. Yes, stupid stuff like this catches my eye.

Got to love it when you accidentally get stuff like this, ha.

San Diego was interesting, to say the least.

Oddly enough, this is how I feel about Southern California right now. Raining and mud, a bit chilly, but with the occasional sunshine...weird.

Yikes!

And the cause.

Scottie's Picks

This K-ROC mural time lapse is pretty awesome.

Blake Bagget really got the power to the ground!

Little throwback to the bad boy of moto, and to this day his threads still bring action on our forum.

Hard fought battle on the track, and pure class when the war is over. What a show these two put on!

Eli's lid was really special for SD.

...and check out this all chrome job for Fro, that's badass! I love candy/chrome colors.

See you next week! Now dream of railing this berm...