Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Well, he'll be digging sand out for a few days...

Michael's Take: The old man still has it.

Michael's Take: There's so much win in this photo.

Michael's Take: Well, that didn't end how I expected.

Michael's Take: Arenacrash strikes again.

Michael's Take: Want to know what the industry thinks of Dean Wilson, take a look here.

Michael's Take: So oldschool.

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: We've all seen the teasers, but the wait's almost over. Tuesday the 10th, Terrafirma94 drops.

Scottie's Take: First wins are very special, and here Shane gives us his thoughts.

Scottie's Take: Anderson with the quote of the week.

Scottie's Take: The Musquin support system is a wonderful thing, something all marriages should strive for.

Scottie's Take: Cool B&W throwback to A1 with RV.

Scottie's Take: R2R has these cool shirts to support Jessy, as we keep him in our thoughts and prayers.

Scottie's Take: Got wheels? Just need tires. See you next week!