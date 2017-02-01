Social Scoop 3

Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

Social Scoop

Michael's Take: Almost as rare as a photo of MC on a KTM.



Michael's Take: Well, that almost worked...



Michael's Take: What do you think of JGR's fresh rig?



Michael's Take: Burn it with FIRE.



Michael's Take: Cole Seely's two main rides.



Michael's Take: Some bike comparisons get a little rough...



Michael's Take: Time for the Dakar to kick off! I love drooling over these Rally bikes.



Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Most everyone has probably seen this clip, but what's one more time? Crank up the volume!



Scottie's Take: Speaking of Kenny, congrats on the partnership with Breitling watches. #Baller



Scottie's Take: How cool is this story? Do you remember the place you got your very first dirtbike?



Scottie's Take: Eli shows off his A1 race ready helmet.



Scottie's Take: Can this guy repeat his '16 A1 success? I hear he's really on the gas, ripping up the test tracks.



Scottie's Take: How cool is it that Chad always takes time for his family? The ultimate Dad.



Scottie's Take: Bar drags never get old! See you next week after A1.



3 comments

  • MotoChris

    1/2/2017 4:36 PM

    I appreciate the social scoop threads. Good job!

  • smoothies862

    1/2/2017 10:41 AM

    ring tone for Kenny in the whoops plz.

    ps hey camp bro,shoulders and lats last night. sore bro here. good thing its leg day! yaaaa!

  • Camp332

    1/2/2017 9:36 AM

    This is good stuff