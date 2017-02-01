Social Scoop 3
Michael's Picks
Michael's Take: Almost as rare as a photo of MC on a KTM.
Michael's Take: Well, that almost worked...
Michael's Take: What do you think of JGR's fresh rig?
Michael's Take: Burn it with FIRE.
Michael's Take: Cole Seely's two main rides.
Michael's Take: Some bike comparisons get a little rough...
Michael's Take: Time for the Dakar to kick off! I love drooling over these Rally bikes.
Scottie's Picks
Scottie's Take: Most everyone has probably seen this clip, but what's one more time? Crank up the volume!
Scottie's Take: Speaking of Kenny, congrats on the partnership with Breitling watches. #Baller
Scottie's Take: How cool is this story? Do you remember the place you got your very first dirtbike?
Scottie's Take: Eli shows off his A1 race ready helmet.
Scottie's Take: Can this guy repeat his '16 A1 success? I hear he's really on the gas, ripping up the test tracks.
Scottie's Take: How cool is it that Chad always takes time for his family? The ultimate Dad.
Scottie's Take: Bar drags never get old! See you next week after A1.
MotoChris
1/2/2017 4:36 PM
I appreciate the social scoop threads. Good job!
smoothies862
1/2/2017 10:41 AM
ring tone for Kenny in the whoops plz.
ps hey camp bro,shoulders and lats last night. sore bro here. good thing its leg day! yaaaa!
Camp332
1/2/2017 9:36 AM
This is good stuff