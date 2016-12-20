Social Scoop 1

Michael's Take: Rule number one when you're buddy goes down and they're not hurt, roost the hell out of them!



Michael's Take: Adam Cianciarulo has those starts on lock...



Michael's Take: Now that's the definition of riding on your toes! Check out Barcia's foot position...



Michael's Take: He said he wanted a bike that rode like a couch...



Michael's Take: I'm sure this sounded a lot cooler in his head.



Michael's Take: Rules are rules.



Michael's Take: Superprestigo is quickly becoming a must on my list of moto events to witness.



Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: It's pretty cool seeing the screening process that goes into creating RCH's graphics...



Scottie's Take: ...and here's the finished product.



Scottie's Take: Yes Ricky, it's a great idea!



Scottie's Take: Justin Bogle working on his starts, as A1 is just a few weeks away!



Scottie's Take: You all know my love of black and white photos by now, so here's a sweet shot of Colton.



Scottie's Take: Check out what Fox has in store for the Star Wars collection.



Scottie's Take: The 2017 Supercross season is right around the corner, super pumped for it to kickoff. See you next week!



  • Phillip_Lamb

    12/20/2016 3:14 PM

    can we get a screen backround version of RC's bike?