Sneak Peek: Alpinestars Motocross Helmet

Vital MX: We wish we had more to say but we only found out that Alpinestars had a motocross helmet in the works around four months ago. Outside of a small teaser, this is the first good view we've gotten of the helmet with Broc Tickle doing the honors. Broc's current deal with Arai was still active during the team press launch a few weeks ago, so we didn't see him rock this lid in person, as he waited to run it for the team photoshoot the next day when the media wasn't present. We expect Alpinestars to drop some info at the Superross season opener or possibly in the days leading up to the race. Check back for more details then and until then, scroll down for a few more views of the helmet.

All photos are from KTM/Simon Cudby



