Ryan Dungey: A Career Gone By In A Flash

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
From his first race as a pro, through to the checkered flag on his final championship, we had a front-row seat to watch Ryan Dungey in action. Here are some of our favorite photos from throughout his career.
A career sure can go by quickly, even for one as relatively injury-free and championship-filled as Ryan Dungey's.
Along the way, there's been plenty of... Mentoring. Mud. Dust. Rivalries. Wins. Challenges. Frustration. Changes. Successes. Firsts. Family. Team. Training. Tenacity. Consistency. Records. Trophies. Class. Yeah, and Championships.
Now that he's headed into retirement, we can say it's been a pleasure watching him in action, and we're glad to see that he made it out the other end relatively unscathed.
Below you can scroll through some of our favorite photos from throughout his career. It's pretty much in chronological order, from his first MX National qualifier at Millville, through to the end in Las Vegas. We hope you enjoy checking them out as much as we've enjoyed watching Ryan throughout his career.
Hello Vital MX Visitor,
We’re conducting a survey and would appreciate your input. Your answers will help Vital and the MX industry better understand what consumers like you want. Survey results will be used to recognize top brands. Make your voice heard!
Five lucky people will be selected at random to win a Vital MX t-shirt.
Thanks in advance,
The Vital MX Crew
Ramrod
5/16/2017 1:05 PM
Dungey wins. Great guy, great career. Thank-you.
Mini Elsinore
5/16/2017 1:03 PM
That was awesome.
KC435
5/16/2017 12:58 PM
Class act.
Bauer
5/16/2017 12:43 PM
Nice compilation!
Big E
5/16/2017 12:36 PM
Great work Guy B!
RbR
5/16/2017 11:51 AM
One of the Greatest! Thank you!