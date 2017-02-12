Ricky Carmichael: What would he have done differently?

It's always a good time when you sit down with a legend, especially one with five Supercross titles, and seven 450 National titles. Ricky Carmichael is here in Geneva for this weekend's Supercross, in a Race Amabassador role, and we sat down with him before the start of the first night's action to chat. We covered everything from the end of the run for the RCH team and what's doing now, to what he'd have done differently during his career. Click the start button below to listen.

