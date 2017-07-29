Results Sheet: Washougal

- Home
Results from round nine of the 2017 Pro Motocross Championship.
We're in Washougal, Washington for round nine of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship! Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results.
Moto Timesheets:
450 Moto 2

250 Moto 2

450 Moto 1

250 Moto 1

Qualifying Timesheets:
Combined 450

Combined 250

450 Group B Session 2

450 Group A Session 2

250 Group A Session 2

250 Group B Session 2

450 Group B Session 1

450 Group A Session 1

250 Group A Session 1

250 Group B Session 1

organdoner
7/29/2017 12:12 PM
So I'm guessing fast Freddy blew his engine and had to borrow a factory one? And Martin "grungy dungey" davalos showing some heat. I'm ready for a pro circuit ride clinic and bam bam/bogle 1-2 with Tomahawk tomac ahead of musquins hurt knee and baggetts bruised thumb and vajay jay