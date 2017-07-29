Toggle

Results Sheet: Washougal 1

Results from round nine of the 2017 Pro Motocross Championship.

Vital MX member GD2
43126 GD2 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 53 10 232 369 340 4698 48 3

GD2
7/29/2017 8:57 AM

Results Sheet: Washougal

We're in Washougal, Washington for round nine of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship! Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results. 

Moto Timesheets:

450 Moto 2

250 Moto 2

450 Moto 1

250 Moto 1

Qualifying Timesheets:

Combined 450

Combined 250

450 Group B Session 2

450 Group A Session 2

250 Group A Session 2

250 Group B Session 2

450  Group B Session 1

450 Group A Session 1

250 Group A Session 1

250 Group B Session 1

1 comment

  • organdoner

    7/29/2017 12:12 PM

    So I'm guessing fast Freddy blew his engine and had to borrow a factory one? And Martin "grungy dungey" davalos showing some heat. I'm ready for a pro circuit ride clinic and bam bam/bogle 1-2 with Tomahawk tomac ahead of musquins hurt knee and baggetts bruised thumb and vajay jay