Toggle

Results Sheet: Unadilla

Results from round 10 of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

Vital MX member GD2
43126 GD2 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 54 10 232 367 345 4721 49 3

GD2
8/12/2017 5:36 AM

Results Sheet: Unadilla

We're here in New Berlin, New York for round 10 of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship! Will Marvin Musquin win his third overall in a row? Who will come out on top in the 250 class? We'll find out soon. Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Unadilla. 

Qualifying Timesheets:

250 Group A Session 1:

Click photo to change size and caption


250 Group B Session 1:

Click photo to change size and caption


Related: Pro Motocross Championship 2017 Results Sheet Unadilla MX
Pro Motocross Championship 2017 Results Sheet Unadilla MX
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments