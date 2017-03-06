Results Sheet: Thunder Valley

Results from round three of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

It's time for round three of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship! Will Eli Tomac bounce back after a mechanical issue last week? Will Zach Osborne win his third overall of the season? Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Thunder Valley.

Moto Timesheets:


450 Moto 2

250 Moto 2

450 Moto 1

250 Moto 1

Marvin Musquin locked down the number one spot in timed qualifying.

Jason Anderson is looking very fast today. Will he make it through both motos without getting altitude sickness? We hope so.

Eli Tomac was third in qualifying. He'll be looking to grab both moto wins and pull closer to Musquin in the points chase.

Justin Barcia throwing whips, as usual.

Zach Osborne was sick all week, and when you combine that with the higher altitude it's going to be a hard weekend for the red plate holder. He'll be looking to minimize the damage and push as hard as he can.

Alex Martin was second fastest in qualifying. Can he win his first moto of the year?


Joey Savatgy claimed the number three spot.

Jeremy Martin.

Austin Forkner.

Aaron Plessinger will be looking to get his season going back in the right direction after a hard crash hindered his moto two result at Glen Helen.

Qualifying Timesheets:

450 Combined

250 Combined

450 Group B Session 2

450 Group A Session 2

250 Group A Session 2

450 Group B Session 1

450 Group A Session 1

250 Group A Session 1

