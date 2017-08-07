Results Sheet: Southwick

We're here in Southwick, Massachusetts for round seven of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship! Who will conquer the sand in the 250 class? Will Eli Tomac continue his moto win streak? We'll find out soon enough. Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Southwick.

Moto Timesheets:

250 Moto 2

450 Moto 2

250 Moto 1

450 Moto 1

Qualifying Timesheets:

450 Combined

250 Combined

250 Group B Session 2

250 Group A Session 2

450 Group A Session 2

450 Group B Session 2

250 Group B Session 1

250 Group A Session 1

450 Group A Session 1

450 Group B Session 1

