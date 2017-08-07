Toggle

Results Sheet: Southwick

Results from round seven of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Massachusetts

Vital MX member GD2
43126 GD2 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 56 10 232 372 329 4625 48 3

GD2
7/8/2017 5:10 AM

Results Sheet: Southwick

We're here in Southwick, Massachusetts for round seven of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship! Who will conquer the sand in the 250 class? Will Eli Tomac continue his moto win streak? We'll find out soon enough. Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Southwick. 

Moto Timesheets:

250 Moto 2

Click photo to change size and caption


450 Moto 2

Click photo to change size and caption


250 Moto 1

Click photo to change size and caption


450 Moto 1

Click photo to change size and caption


Eli Tomac has the red plate back, and he had the fastest qualifying time in the 450 class.Click photo to change size and caption

Marvin is clearly getting over his leg injury. We wouldn't be surprised to see him battling for the win today. Click photo to change size and caption

Blake Baggett may have a banged up thumb, but he was still looking pretty quick. Click photo to change size and caption

A hard crash on Thursday left Jason Anderson pretty banged up, and he has decided to sit out Southwick as a result. Click photo to change size and caption

Cooper Webb's had a rough year, but he's looking fast today as he put in the fourth fastest time.Click photo to change size and caption

Justin Barcia will be looking to get good starts and a couple of podium finishes today.Click photo to change size and caption

Christian Craig motoring his way to fifth in qualifying. Click photo to change size and caption

Could Dylan Ferrandis win his first ever overall today? We think so. Click photo to change size and caption

Aaron Plessinger is looking to have a good weekend after struggling at RedBud. He was fifth in qualifying.Click photo to change size and caption

RJ Hampshire claimed the number four spot in timed qualifying. Click photo to change size and caption

Qualifying Timesheets:

450 Combined

Click photo to change size and caption

250 Combined

Click photo to change size and caption


250 Group B Session 2

Click photo to change size and caption


250 Group A Session 2

Click photo to change size and caption


450 Group A Session 2

Click photo to change size and caption


450 Group B Session 2

Click photo to change size and caption

250 Group B Session 1

Click photo to change size and caption


250 Group A Session 1

Click photo to change size and caption

450 Group A Session 1

Click photo to change size and caption

450 Group B Session 1

Click photo to change size and caption


Related: Pro Motocross Championship 2017 Results Sheet Southwick
Pro Motocross Championship 2017 Results Sheet Southwick
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments