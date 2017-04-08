Results Sheet: Seattle Supercross

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Get the latest race results from the 2017 Seattle Supercross.
The championship is getting interesting! Four rounds left and only four points separate Ryan Dungey and Eli Tomac...then things get more interesting as we've got some pretty sketchy conditions and nasty weather here in Seattle! This could really throw a wrench in the championship, so stay tuned for the latest results as the races happen.
Main Event Results:
450 Main Event
250 Main Event
Overall Qualifying Results:
450 Qualifying Results
250 Qualifying Results
Timed Qualifying (Due to weather, only one session was run)"
450B
450 A
250A
250 B