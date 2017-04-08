Results Sheet: Seattle Supercross

​The championship is getting interesting! Four rounds left and only four points separate Ryan Dungey and Eli Tomac...then things get more interesting as we've got some pretty sketchy conditions and nasty weather here in Seattle! This could really throw a wrench in the championship, so stay tuned for the latest results as the races happen.

Main Event Results:

450 Main Event

250 Main Event

Overall Qualifying Results:

450 Qualifying Results

250 Qualifying Results





Timed Qualifying (Due to weather, only one session was run)"

450B

450 A

250A

250 B

​