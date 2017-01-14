Results Sheet: San Diego - 2017 1
Vital MX: It's time for round two of the 2017 AMA Supercross Championship, being held in sunny San Diego California. After an unusual week full or rain in California, the sports best have had very little track time but are out to see if their results differ from round one. Check back for continued results updates throughout the day, along with discussions in the forum and everyone's favorite feature, Pit Bits.
Overall Qualifying Laptimes
250 Overall Combined Times
450 Overall Combined Qualifying Times
Second Practice Sessions:
250C
250 B
250 A
450 A
450 B
450 C
First Practice Sessions:
250 C
250 B
250 A
450 A
450 B
450 C
Related: Results Sheet San Diego Supercross 2017
Create New Tag
1 comment
jg393
1/14/2017 4:09 PM
Hanny in B, B is for baller