Results Sheet: San Diego - 2017

​Vital MX: It's time for round two of the 2017 AMA Supercross Championship, being held in sunny San Diego California. After an unusual week full or rain in California, the sports best have had very little track time but are out to see if their results differ from round one. Check back for continued results updates throughout the day, along with discussions in the forum and everyone's favorite feature, Pit Bits.

Overall Qualifying Laptimes

250 Overall Combined Times

450 Overall Combined Qualifying Times

Second Practice Sessions:

250C

250 B

250 A

450 A

450 B

450 C

First Practice Sessions:

250 C

250 B

250 A

450 A

450 B

450 C