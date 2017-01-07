Results Sheet: RedBud

- Home
Results from round six of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.
We're here in Buchanan, Michigan for round six of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship! Will Blake Baggett hold onto the red plate in the 450 class? Can someone put a halt to Zach Osborne's momentum in the 250 class? Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from RedBud.
250 Moto 1
450 Combined
250 Combined
450 Group B Session 2
450 Group A Session 2
250 Group A Session 2
250 Group B Session 2
450 Group B Session 1
450 Group A Session 1
250 Group A Session 1
250 Group B Session 1
