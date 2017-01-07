Toggle

Results Sheet: RedBud

Results from round six of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

7/1/2017 5:08 AM

We're here in Buchanan, Michigan for round six of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship! Will Blake Baggett hold onto the red plate in the 450 class? Can someone put a halt to Zach Osborne's momentum in the 250 class? Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from RedBud. 

Moto Timesheets:

250 Moto 1

Click photo to change size and caption


Blake Baggett was the fastest qualifier in the 450 class.Click photo to change size and caption

Marvin's leg must be feeling better. He looks comfy today. Click photo to change size and caption

The #3 qualified third. Click photo to change size and caption

Trey Canard qualified seventh in his second race back.Click photo to change size and caption

Blake airin' it out. Click photo to change size and caption

Even with an ear infection, Zach Osborne is looking very, very fast. Click photo to change size and caption

McElrath is really starting to look comfortable again. He was third. Click photo to change size and caption

Big Al finished in the number two spot. Click photo to change size and caption

Austin Forkner was a bit off the pace in qualifying. He finished 10th. Click photo to change size and caption

Qualifying Timesheets:


450 Combined

Click photo to change size and caption


250 Combined

Click photo to change size and caption

450 Group B Session 2

Click photo to change size and caption

450 Group A Session 2

Click photo to change size and caption


250 Group A Session 2

Click photo to change size and caption


250 Group B Session 2

Click photo to change size and caption


450 Group B Session 1

Click photo to change size and caption


450 Group A Session 1

Click photo to change size and caption


250 Group A Session 1

Click photo to change size and caption


250 Group B Session 1

Click photo to change size and caption



