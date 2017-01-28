Results Sheet: Phoenix Supercross

Rolling into the fourth round of the 2017 AMA Supercross Championship in Phoenix, Arizona...things have been mixed up a bit. Ken Roczen is now out of the championship, so for the 450 class the big question is who can step up to fight Ryan Dungey for the title. In the 250 class, the field has tightened up as Justin Hill and Aaron Plessinger showed they can take the fight to Shane McElrath. Make sure you check back for the results throughout the day and check out the practice/race discussions in the forum!

Combined Qualifying Lap Times

250 Combined Qualifying Times

450 Combined Qualifying Times

Timed Qualifying; Second Sessions

250 C Session 2

250 B Session 2

250 A Session 2

450 A Session 2

450 B Session 2

450 C Session 2

Timed Qualifying; First Sessions

250 B Session 1

250 C Session 1

250 A Session 1

450 A Session 1

450 B Session 1

450 C Session 1