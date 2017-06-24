Toggle

Results Sheet: Muddy Creek

Results from round five of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

Vital MX member GD2
43126 GD2 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 55 10 232 376 320 4516 45 3

GD2
6/24/2017 5:29 AM

Results Sheet: Muddy Creek

We're here in Blountville, Tennessee for round five of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship! Will Blake Baggett win his third overall in a row? Can Jeremy Martin gain some ground on Zach Osborne in the 250 championship? We'll find out shortly. Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Muddy Creek. 

Moto Timesheets:

450 Moto 2

Click photo to change size and caption


250 Moto 2

Click photo to change size and caption


450 Moto 1

Click photo to change size and caption


250 Moto 1

Click photo to change size and caption


Jason Anderson continues to show that he has speed outdoors. He was the fastest qualifier in the 450 class. Click photo to change size and caption

Justin Barcia is back after sitting out of High Point. He was second. Click photo to change size and caption

Eli Tomac will be looking to have a crash free weekend. Click photo to change size and caption

Trey Canard makes his return to professional motocross today. He's lookin' good. Click photo to change size and caption

Blake Baggett was fast in the second session, but the track was quite a bit slower than the first session. He was sixth overall. Click photo to change size and caption


Justin Bogle is looking for his second moto win of the season. Click photo to change size and caption

Cooper Webb. Click photo to change size and caption

Jeremy Martin was fastest in qualifying and is looking for another win. Click photo to change size and caption

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki has had a rough outdoor season so far, but Adam Cianciarulo has been very impressive. Click photo to change size and caption

Let's hope Alex Martin gets some good starts today. Click photo to change size and caption

Austin may not have put down the fastest time, but he was looking fast and aggressive out there. Click photo to change size and caption

Zach Osborne. Click photo to change size and caption

Qualifying Timesheets:

Combined 450

Click photo to change size and caption


Combined 250

Click photo to change size and caption

450 Group B Session 2

Click photo to change size and caption


450 Group A Session 2

Click photo to change size and caption

250 Group A Session 2

Click photo to change size and caption

250 Group B Session 2

Click photo to change size and caption


450 Group B Session 1

Click photo to change size and caption


450 Group A Session 1

Click photo to change size and caption


250 Group A Session 1

Click photo to change size and caption

250 Group B Session 1

Click photo to change size and caption

Related: Muddy Creek Raceway Pro Motocross Championship 2017 Results Sheet
Muddy Creek Raceway Pro Motocross Championship 2017 Results Sheet
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments