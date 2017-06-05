Results Sheet: Las Vegas Supercross

Results from round 17 of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

5/6/2017 1:29 PM

We're in Las Vegas for the final round of the 2017 Supercross Championship! Who will claim the 250 East Coast title? Will Ryan Dungey hold off Eli Tomac and win his third straight Supercross championship? We'll find out soon enough. Check back throughout the day as we keep you up to date during practice, qualifying, and the night show.

Night Show Time Sheets:


450 Semi 2

450 Semi 1

250 LCQ

450 Heat 2

450 Heat 1

250 Heat 2

250 Heat 1

Combined Qualifying Times:

450

250 West

250 East

Timed Qualifying Session 2:

450 Group C

450 Group B

450 Group A

250 East

250 West

250 Overflow

Timed Qualifying Session 1:

450 Group C

450 Group B

450 Group A

250 West

250 East

250 Overflow

Free Practice:

250 West

250 East

250 Overflow

450 Group A

450 Group B

450 Group C

