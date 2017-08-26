Results Sheet: Ironman

We're here in Crawfordsville, Indiana for the final round of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship! Will Eli Tomac clinch his first 450 title? Who will win the final 250 overall of the season? Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Ironman Raceway.

Moto Timesheets:

250 Moto 1

Qualifying Timesheets:

450 Combined

250 Combined

450 Group B Session 2

450 Group A Session 2

250 Group A Session 2

250 Group B Session 2

450 Group B Session 1

450 Group A Session 1

250 Group A Session 1

250 Group B Session 1

