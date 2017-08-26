Toggle

Results Sheet: Ironman

Race results from round 12 of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

Results Sheet: Ironman

We're here in Crawfordsville, Indiana for the final round of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship! Will Eli Tomac clinch his first 450 title? Who will win the final 250 overall of the season? Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Ironman Raceway.

Moto Timesheets:

250 Moto 1

Could Jeffrey Herlings win in his first Lucas Oil Pro Motocross appearance? After qualifying fastest, it's certainly possible. Click photo to change size and caption

Eli Tomac qualified second and will be looking to clinch his first 450 title today. Click photo to change size and caption

Blake Bagget has been riding very well considering how messed up his thumb is. He qualified third. Click photo to change size and caption

Will Cooper Webb end the season on a good note? Click photo to change size and caption

Adam Cianciarulo claimed another top qualifier award. Will he claim his second straight overall win as well?Click photo to change size and caption

Jeremy Martin sending it. He was second in timed qualifying.Click photo to change size and caption

Chase Sexton has been solid in his rookie year, but it looks like he's ready to start challenging for the top five. He qualified third.Click photo to change size and caption

Qualifying Timesheets:

450 Combined

250 Combined

Click photo to change size and caption

450 Group B Session 2

450 Group A Session 2

250 Group A Session 2

250 Group B Session 2

450 Group B Session 1

450 Group A Session 1

250 Group A Session 1

250 Group B Session 1

